Travis Konecny Leaves Flyers Practice Early After Taking Puck To The Knee

Philadelphia Flyers winger Travis Konecny left practice early on Jan. 11 after taking a puck to the knee, which left him with what head coach Rick Tocchet described as a "dead leg."
Konecny has been day-to-day with an upper-body injury after leaving the Flyers' game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 8.
Tocchet said recently that Konecny had been "feeling better," but admitted that after exiting practice, they would have to wait and see if he would be available for their Jan. 12 game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
"He took a shot off his knee in the first drill," Tocchet said after practice. "Kind of hit a nerve, so hopefully it wakes up a little bit. It was just, like, a dead leg. So, we'll see."
Speaking on the rash of injuries the Flyers have been dealing with—Bobby Brink and Jamie Drysdale both left the Jan. 6 game against the Anaheim Ducks with upper-body injuries—Tocchet emphasized that the team just needs to keep pushing.
"It's interesting to see with other teams, it comes in bunches," he said. "They don't come every once in a while. It's like, you get one, two, three, four in a row, so maybe it's our turn. We're starting to get it. Just gotta push through that stuff."