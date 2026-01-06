Two More Flyers Make Olympic Rosters For Czechia, Latvia

Goaltender Dan Vladar and forward Rodrigo Abols will represent the Philadelphia Flyers on the international stage in February, each officially named to their respective Olympic rosters for Czechia and Latvia.

For Vladar, the selection is a natural extension of an ongoing season defined by confidence and technical reliability. Czechia’s goaltending pool is deep, but Vladar’s appeal lies in his structure and predictability. He plays a controlled, economical style, relying on strong positional reads rather than reactive athleticism. Vladar tracks pucks cleanly through traffic, limits secondary chances, and is comfortable managing heavy shot volumes without overextending himself, giving Czechia a capable and consistent presence no matter where he is in the rotation.

Abols’ inclusion with Latvia speaks to a different kind of value. He brings structure, versatility, and physical engagement—qualities that translate well to short tournaments like the Olympics. Abols plays a north-south game built around puck protection, forechecking pressure, and responsible defensive positioning. He is effective along the boards, willing to take contact to extend possessions, and dependable in matchup minutes against stronger opponents.

For the Flyers, both selections serve as further validation of how Vladar and Abols have been utilized this season. And now, joining defensemen Travis Sanheim (Canada) and Rasmus Ristolainen (Finland), along with head coach Rick Tocchet (Team Canada assistant coach), Philadelphia have two more international representatives who are well suited to the demands of Olympic play.