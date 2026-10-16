Updated Flyers Playoff Odds; Is a Run Even Still Possible?

Philadelphia Flyers
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(Photo: Eric Hartline, Imagn Images)
(Photo: Eric Hartline, Imagn Images)
Oct 16, 2026 11:04 PMPublished Oct 16, 2026 11:04 PM
The Flyers have dug themselves into a major hole.
Less than three weeks into the 2026-27 season, the Philadelphia Flyers have lost their first nine games (0-6-3), and already, after making the playoffs last season, face an uphill battle to even have a shot at returning to the postseason this year.
The Flyers and the Los Angeles Kings are the two remaining winless teams in the NHL, though the 0-3-2 Kings have played four fewer games than the Flyers to this point.
By default, the Kings have a better chance of turning things around than the Flyers do, and that is reflected quite starkly in the two teams' playoff odds as things stand now.
In the eyes of MoneyPuck's analytics model, the Flyers are firmly in basement territory.
With their 7.4% chance to make the playoffs, the Flyers are down there with the likes of the Chicago Blackhawks (5.7%), Calgary Flames (3.3%), and Vancouver Canucks (3%).
Those four teams are the only such teams with single-digit chances of making the playoffs; the next closest team to the Flyers is the Nashville Predators, who have them doubled up at 15.2%.
Even the winless Kings, who are in league with the Flyers in the NHL's basement right now, are still very much in the mix.
Los Angeles is currently given a 40.6% chance of making them playoffs, which sandwiches them between hopefuls like Montreal, New Jersey, and Buffalo, and outsiders like Pittsburgh, New York Islanders, Toronto, and San Jose.
Is a playoff run still possible?
Last season, the Flyers made the playoffs as the third-place team in the Metropolitan Division, going 43-27-12 with 98 total points.
Right now, MoneyPuck predicts that the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils as the two likeliest teams to finish third in the Metro, with a 17.6% and 16.9% chance, respectively.
The Rangers are projected to finish with 95.6 points, and the Devils 96.
In theory, a repeat of the Flyers' performance last year could be good enough to get them into third place again, or perhaps a wildcard spot depending on how the Atlantic Division performs.
To do that, though, they would have to go 43-21-9 the rest of the way, or, in other words, play at a 110-point pace.
The three teams to record 110 or more points last season were... the Carolina Hurricanes, Dallas Stars, and Colorado Avalanche.
In an Eastern Conference where the competition is heavy throughout, the Flyers have their work cut out for them, but it's far from impossible to make another storybook playoff run.
Before we talk about winning 43 or more games, though, we have to start with one, first, and the Flyers will have to go through the surging Ottawa Senators on Saturday night to take their first crack at win No. 1.
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