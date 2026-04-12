Veteran Flyers Forward Hits New NHL Career Milestone

The Philadelphia Flyers are leaving Winnipeg with a sweet 7-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets, and some guys are going to be able to enjoy the victory on a personal level, too.
With an assist on a shorthanded goal by Noah Cates, veteran Flyers forward Christian Dvorak, who has proven to be an excellent fit as a free agent signing back on July 1, has reached 300 career points.
Dvorak, 30, is already in the midst of a career year that's seen him rip off 51 points, and he only needs one more goal to set a new career-high there as well.
In his 10-year NHL career, the former second-round pick has 146 points in 302 games with the Arizona Coyotes, 103 points in 232 games with the Montreal Canadiens, and now 51 points in 79 games with the Flyers.
Cates, Dvorak's partner in crime, deserves a shoutout as well.
The 27-year-old expanded on his own career year with a three-point effort against the Jets and is now up to a rather impressive 18 goals and 46 points in 80 games this season, which far exceed expectations for the two-way maven.
At this point in the season, Flyers GM Danny Briere's offseason moves are looking more and more shrewd by the day.
Dvorak, alongside Dan Vladar and Trevor Zegras, have almost single-handedly led the Flyers' turnaround and subsequent charge to a playoff spot this year.
Head coach Rick Tocchet felt Dvorak had more offense to give heading into the season, and was he ever right about that one.