What Flyers Lines Say About Opening Night Lineup

"Playing with Trevor, you know what he can do, and he's been in this league a long time. You see the way he plays, how skilled he is, the kind of plays he can make," Martone said. "For me, just always be ready because you don't know when you're going to get the puck. I need to support him as we can, try to win as many puck battles. I think I got a good hockey IQ, and I think we blend pretty well."