What To Know About Every Flyers Prospect Competing At World Juniors

The Philadelphia Flyers will have a meaningful presence at this year’s World Junior Championship, with six prospects spread across four powerhouse nations.

That alone speaks to the organization’s evolving drafting profile: a blend of high-end skill, competitive edge, and players trusted with responsibility well beyond their age. Two captains, multiple top-line or top-pair candidates, and a mix of styles that reflect how the Flyers are building from the ground up.

What follows is a player-by-player look at what each prospect brings to the tournament—and, more importantly, what their role says about where they fit in the Flyers’ long-term picture.

Porter Martone — Canada (Captain)

Martone arriving at the World Juniors as Canada’s captain is less than surprising. He has been groomed for leadership since his early junior days, and his game naturally commands attention. At 6-foot-3 with elite puck skills, Martone is not simply a power forward in the traditional sense—he’s a creator who happens to have size.

For Canada, Martone will be relied upon to do a bit of everything. He can drive a line offensively, but his real value comes from how he controls possession in contested areas. He’s comfortable slowing the game down along the boards, drawing defenders, and making plays through traffic. In international play, where time and space evaporate quickly, that ability becomes invaluable.

Defensively, Martone’s engagement level has taken a noticeable step forward over the past year. He tracks back with purpose and uses his reach effectively to disrupt exits. As captain, his minutes will likely be heavy and situational—late-game shifts, power play net-front or half-wall duty, and penalty kill usage when Canada wants pressure rather than passive containment.

For the Flyers, Martone’s leadership role at this tournament reinforces a core belief: this is a player you can build around, not just deploy.

Jett Luchanko — Canada

While Martone brings presence, Jett Luchanko brings pace. Luchanko is one of the most effective transition forwards in the Flyers’ prospect pool, and the World Juniors should amplify that strength. His skating isn’t just fast—it’s efficient and purposeful, allowing him to create separation without burning energy.

Canada will likely use Luchanko as a matchup weapon. He can play center or wing, kill penalties, and turn defensive-zone recoveries into instant offense. His reads off the rush are advanced, and he has a knack for finding soft ice in coverage-heavy defensive systems.

What makes Luchanko particularly interesting in a tournament setting is his adaptability. He doesn’t need to dominate the puck to be effective, which allows him to slot into various line combinations without disrupting chemistry. Expect him to be leaned on heavily in games where Canada needs structure and speed to counter aggressive forechecks.

For the Flyers, Luchanko has already shown glimpses of what he can do at the highest level (having made the NHL roster out of camp twice in the two years he's been with the organization), and projects as a modern middle-six forward who raises a team’s tempo and efficiency.

Given that Luchanko is still only 19 years old, he also still has yet to unlock the full range of his potential—an exciting possibility in its own right.

Jack Berglund — Sweden (Captain)

Sweden’s decision to hand the captaincy to Jack Berglund reflects how highly they value his composure and intelligence. Berglund is a center who thrives on detail: positioning, puck support, and subtle defensive reads that rarely show up on highlight reels but consistently tilt the ice.

In Sweden’s system-heavy approach, Berglund will be tasked with anchoring matchups against top opposing lines. He excels at disrupting timing through body positioning rather than brute force, and he’s exceptionally reliable on faceoffs.

Offensively, he’s more distributor than finisher, but his ability to extend possession cycles is crucial for a Swedish team that prefers layered attacks.

Berglund’s game works well in a short tournament like World Juniors, where players like him often become indispensable. He stabilizes shifts, calms momentum swings, and allows Sweden’s more dynamic wingers to play aggressively without fear of being exposed.

From a Flyers perspective, Berglund’s leadership role underscores his projection as a high-floor NHL center—someone coaches trust, especially in games that demand discipline and structure.

Max Westergård — Finland

Max Westergård brings a skillful and more creative burst to Finland’s lineup. He’s a winger who thrives in motion, blending speed with a willingness to attack defenders one-on-one. Finland’s offense can sometimes lean conservative, and Westergård provides a necessary counterbalance with his creativity.

His best attribute is how he manipulates defenders off the rush. He’s comfortable attacking wide, cutting inside, or pulling up to find trailing options. While his defensive game is still evolving, he competes hard and shows good awareness away from the puck.

In the World Juniors, Westergård could be a momentum driver—someone who changes the feel of a game with a single shift. If he finds early success, expect Finland to increase his ice time quickly, particularly in offensive-zone situations and secondary power-play roles.

For the Flyers, Westergård represents the kind of skill-forward gamble that can pay dividends if refined. This tournament will be an important test of how his game holds up against elite peers.

Heikki Ruohonen — Finland

Heikki Ruohonen gives Finland a different look down the middle. A true two-way center, Ruohonen is at his best when the game is moving quickly and physically. He drives play through the neutral zone, pushes defenders back with speed, and plays with an edge that makes him difficult to contain once he gains the inside lane.

One of Ruohonen’s standout traits is how he uses "explosive weight shifts" to beat defenders off the rush. Rather than relying solely on straight-line speed, he manipulates body positioning, to cut inside with authority. He consistently wins races to prime ice, then stays there by outworking opponents for leverage and using contact as an advantage rather than something to avoid.

Defensively, Ruohonen’s value comes from his engagement. He supports low in the zone, applies pressure on exits, and turns puck recoveries into immediate transition chances. Finland can trust him in all situations, particularly in games that demand pace and physical commitment through the middle of the ice.

For the Flyers, Ruohonen’s profile is compelling. He projects as a center who can tilt the ice through effort and intelligence, blending power-forward traits with responsible two-way play.

Shane Vansaghi — United States

Shane Vansaghi rounds out the Flyers’ World Juniors contingent as a representative of Team USA, and he brings a distinctly North American edge to the tournament. Vansaghi is a physical winger who plays straight-line hockey with intent. He forechecks aggressively, finishes checks, and creates space for skilled linemates.

The U.S. often values energy-line contributors who can shift momentum, and Vansaghi fits that role well. He’s not a volume scorer, but he’s effective around the net and willing to do the unglamorous work—retrieving pucks, winning battles, and drawing defenders out of position.

In a tournament where emotional swings can decide outcomes, Vansaghi’s intensity could be a factor. He’s the type of player who becomes more noticeable as games get tighter and more physical.

For the Flyers, Vansaghi embodies an organizational preference that’s becoming clearer: competitiveness is non-negotiable. His game may not headline box scores, but it can influence winning.

A Meaningful Test For a Growing Pipeline

Six prospects at the World Juniors is more than a numbers flex. It’s a snapshot of how the Flyers are diversifying their developmental bets—leaders and role players; skill and structure; pace and physicality.

For these players, the tournament is an opportunity to measure themselves against the best in their age group. For the Flyers, it’s a chance to evaluate how their prospects perform under pressure, responsibility, and national expectations.