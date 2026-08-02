What Was Porter Martone's Worst Hockey Moment?

At this point, it's no secret that the Philadelphia Flyers locker room is full of interesting characters, and that makes it no surprise that Porter Martone meshes with his new group of NHL teammates just fine.
Despite his young age, Martone, 19, has already served as captain for his country at the international junior level, and his personality bleeds through on and off the ice.
The 2025 No. 6 overall pick is a strong, effective communicator who conducts himself well, likes to talk, and knows what to say and how to say it.
So, naturally, Martone had a great story to tell about the lowlight of his hockey career, spilling the beans to ESPN's Emily Kaplan at the NHLPA Rookie Showcase in Chicago this past week.
"My draft year, we're in the OHL Cup Finals. It's like the biggest game of my life at that point. This is like the Stanley Cup for me at this age. And I think we were losing 2-1. Our D-man broke a stick, and as he skated back, they got a breakaway," Martone explained to Kaplan.
"So I tried to huck my stick from the bench to give to our defenseman and it lands in the other guy's skates and trips him, and they kicked me out of the game. I played five shifts and I don't know why I did it. I remember I was bawling my eyes out because it's like the biggest day of my life. And we ended up losing too, so it kind of made it worse."
A for effort for Martone, and to be fair to him, it's not like we don't still see experienced NHL players throw sticks and other equipment at players on breakaways to give away penalty shots and automatically awarded goals.
Draft classmate Michael Misa dominated in the game Martone was referencing, scoring three goals and five points to break Connor McDavid's previous record of 19 points with his 20 in seven games.
Martone had seven goals and 15 points of his own to that point, including a tally in the game, but he was, as described in full detail and glory, ejected in the second period.
Four years later, now in the NHL with the Flyers with 10 games of Stanley Cup playoff experience under his belt, it's safe to say that Martone can leave this one in the past.