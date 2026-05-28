Why The Flyers’ Biggest Offseason Need Might Still Be On Defense

The Philadelphia Flyers made enormous strides across all positions this season. They became faster, more organized, more emotionally resilient, and significantly more difficult to play against.
Their postseason run proved they are no longer simply a rebuilding team trying to survive meaningful hockey games. It also exposed something important to address this summer.
The Flyers still need another legitimate top-four defenseman.
Not because their current group failed. In many ways, the exact opposite is true. Philadelphia’s defense corps performed admirably considering the pressure it was placed under, particularly against one of the most suffocating forechecking teams in hockey against the Carolina Hurricanes. The issue is that that series highlighted how thin the margin for error becomes when a team relies too heavily on one or two defenders to absorb chaos shift after shift.
The Flyers have built a respectable blue line. They have not necessarily built a fully insulated one.
Travis Sanheim Is Carrying an Enormous Burden
Sanheim had arguably the best all-around season of his career, recently being named as one of the NHL's top 100 players of the 2025-26 campaign. He skated pucks out cleanly and closed gaps early. He defended the rush aggressively instead of retreating into survival mode. And, most importantly, he continued to be reliable in playing enormous minutes without his game falling apart physically or mentally.
The problem is that the Flyers still leaned on him to solve almost every difficult defensive sequence—defensive-zone faceoffs, heavy forecheck shifts, penalty kill, late-game situations, transition recovery, top competition. He was essentially the emergency solution for every structural problem the roster encountered.
That is not sustainable long-term if the Flyers want to evolve from “dangerous playoff team” into legitimate contender.
A defense corps becomes truly dangerous when a team can spread those responsibilities across multiple pairings instead of overloading one player. Philadelphia is not quite there yet.
Jamie Drysdale’s Encouraging Growth
Drysdale became one of the—if not the—most important developments of the Flyers’ season.
The raw talent was never the question. The organization knew they were getting a skilled, smart, "rover"-style defenseman in Drysdale when they acquired him in 2024. The concern was whether his game would stabilize enough defensively to justify top-four deployment against elite teams. This season, it finally started to happen.
His retrievals became cleaner, and his confidence under pressure improved noticeably. He stopped forcing low-percentage plays quite as often and began understanding when to accelerate play versus when to simplify it. Most importantly, his skating became an actual defensive weapon again rather than merely an offensive tool.
That said, Drysdale still profiles best beside a steadying presence.
His pairing with Cam York has not been a bad one by any stretch of the imagination, but some of Drysdale’s toughest moments came during prolonged defensive-zone sequences where he was repeatedly forced into physical net-front battles after failed clears or extended cycles. He competed hard, but that is not necessarily the optimal usage for him over an 82-game season and deep playoff run.
The Flyers need another defenseman who can absorb difficult defensive minutes while still moving the puck efficiently enough to survive against heavy pressure teams, and who can allow the more offensive-minded, free-flowing players like Drysdale and York to be effective on both ends of the ice.
The key is finding someone who isn't a pure shutdown defender who kills offense, but someone who is not another offensive rover who duplicates Drysdale’s strengths. The Flyers could benefit from someone who stabilizes the entire structure, and is responsible enough to let their wealth of offensive defensemen really shine without risking defensive mistakes.
Cam York Took a Necessary Step Forward
Cam York deserves major credit for responding after an uneven prior season.
This year, his game looked calmer and more mature. His puck management improved substantially, and he became far more reliable navigating defensive pressure without defaulting to glass-and-out hockey.
That response is important because the Flyers need defensemen who can actually exit cleanly against aggressive forechecks. Teams that simply rim pucks away eventually get trapped shift after shift until they break. York handled that challenge far better this season than he had previously.
But there is still a difference between being a solid top-four option and being someone capable of driving a matchup against elite postseason pressure. York is trending in the right direction, but the Flyers still lack one more proven stabilizer who can insulate everybody beneath him in the lineup hierarchy.
Adding another legitimate top-four defenseman would not just help the top pairing, but would improve everybody’s slotting.
That happens, and suddenly York is facing slightly easier matchups; Drysdale gets cleaner offensive usage; Sanheim is not playing half the game; Nick Seeler and Rasmus Ristolainen are not overextended physically by May.
Depth on defense is never really about the sixth defenseman. It is about how much pressure gets removed from the top four.
Rasmus Ristolainen Still Matters, But Age and Wear Are Factors
Ristolainen remains an important contributor to this team.
His physicality changes shifts. Especially after the Olympic break, he closed plays early and created discomfort around the crease. In playoff hockey, those things still matter significantly. The Flyers do not have many defensemen with his size profile or ability to physically wear down opponents over a series.
But he is also entering the stage of his career where usage has to be managed intelligently. The Flyers cannot keep asking him to consistently absorb brutal forechecking pressure, heavy defensive-zone deployment, and physically taxing hockey without reinforcement around him, especially with his injury history.
The issue is not that Ristolainen cannot still help a contender—the Flyers have made it clear that they fully trust him to be a consistent blue line presence—but it's that Philadelphia currently needs him to do slightly too much.
The Emil Andrae Situation Is Becoming Difficult to Ignore
This may be the organization’s most fascinating blue-line dilemma.
Emil Andrae looks capable of helping the Flyers play faster offensively. His instincts are obvious. His passing pops immediately. He processes offensive-zone movement quickly and gives the power play a different kind of fluidity.
Yet the Flyers still hesitate to fully commit to him.
Some of that likely comes down to trust defensively. While Andrae plays a gritty, fearless game that belies his 5'9" stature, it doesn't change the fact that smaller defensemen are relentlessly targeted below the goal line. Coaches worry about retrieval battles, cycle coverage, and net-front matchups becoming exploitable weaknesses over seven-game series. That concern is understandable, but there is also a point where organizational indecision becomes counterproductive.
Andrae is 24 years old. He has little, if anything, left to prove offensively at the AHL level. If the Flyers truly believe he can become an NHL regular, he needs real NHL minutes consistently enough to work through mistakes and develop rhythm.
If they do not believe that, then they owe it to both the player and the roster construction process to make a concrete decision. Because right now, he exists in an awkward middle ground: too skilled for prolonged AHL usage, but not fully trusted for NHL deployment.
Why They Are Not Rushing Oliver Bonk or David Jiricek
While the Flyers are a team that prioritizes giving young players real chances when they've earned them, the team deserves props for resisting the temptation to accelerate their prospects too quickly. Danny Briere said as much when it comes to their plans for deploying Bonk and Jiricek at the NHL level.
Bonk’s NHL debut showed why the organization is rightfully excited about him. He looked poised, intelligent, and offensively composed. He has all the tools to be an NHL regular, but defensemen require a different developmental timeline, and the Flyers would rather be safe than sorry when it comes to integrating Bonk into the team. The 21-year-old seems to be first on their list when it comes to a next man up, but they're correctly making a point to not shoehorn him before they trust he can handle it.
The same applies to 22-year-old David Jiricek. Young defensemen almost always need time, particularly defensemen expected to handle difficult minutes against top competition.
The Flyers are trying to build something sustainable. Throwing Bonk or Jiricek into roles before they are structurally ready could hurt development more than help it.
That patience is the correct approach, but it also reinforces why the Flyers still need another established NHL defenseman now.
Two Realistic Targets
Dante Fabbro
Fabbro would be a clean fit for what the Flyers need. He is not flashy, but that is partially why he works for Philadelphia. Fabbro defends rushes well, moves pucks efficiently, and understands positional structure. He would not require power-play touches to justify his role, and he could comfortably stabilize second-pair minutes while easing Sanheim’s workload.
Most importantly, he plays a composed style that translates well against aggressive forechecking systems. Fabbro fits that archetype of a valuable calm retrieval-and-exit defenseman.
He is currently signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets through the 2028-29 season with an AAV of $4.1 million, which would be a reasonable price to pay with the role he'd be suited for in Philadelphia, considering how Briere stated in his end-of-season press conference that the Flyers have a comfortable amount of cap space to utilize.
Mario Ferraro
Mario Ferraro is another intriguing option.
Currently a UFA after completing a four-year, $13 million contract ($3.25 million AAV) with the San Jose Sharks, Ferraro plays with pace, competes relentlessly, and thrives in transition-heavy environments. He is not a traditional towering shutdown defender, but his mobility and aggression make him effective disrupting forechecks early before sequences fully develop. He would also fit stylistically with how Tocchet wants the Flyers to play: aggressive, quick, direct, and emotionally engaged.
Ferraro may not be a true No. 1 defenseman, but he could absolutely become the kind of experienced second-pair stabilizer that pushes an entire defensive group into a healthier structure. And that is what the Flyers are really searching for now.