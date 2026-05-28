Why The Flyers’ Biggest Offseason Need Might Still Be On Defense

Bonk’s NHL debut showed why the organization is rightfully excited about him. He looked poised, intelligent, and offensively composed. He has all the tools to be an NHL regular, but defensemen require a different developmental timeline, and the Flyers would rather be safe than sorry when it comes to integrating Bonk into the team. The 21-year-old seems to be first on their list when it comes to a next man up, but they're correctly making a point to not shoehorn him before they trust he can handle it.