Why Trevor Zegras’ Next Contract Should Be One Of The Flyers’ Easiest Offseason Decisions
There are difficult, dubious contract negotiations, and then there are contract negotiations where the hardest part is figuring out how long you want the partnership to last.
A year ago, the trade that brought Zegras to Philadelphia carried more intrigue than certainty. The talent was obvious, but so was the inconsistency. Around the league, many voices debated whether he was a misunderstood offensive creator trapped in a stagnant environment or a player whose flashy skill set would always outweigh his overall impact. The Flyers believed they could unlock something more complete.
What they ended up discovering was not only a highly productive offensive player, but someone who fit the emotional identity of the organization far better than many expected.
Now, after a season in which Zegras became one of the defining personalities of the Flyers’ resurgence, the organization arrives at a critical but relatively straightforward piece of business: giving him a contract that will solidify his place in Philadelphia in the years to come.
Prediction: 7 years, $56 million ($8 million AAV)
That number might have once felt aggressive to some outside observers who viewed Zegras primarily through the lens of inconsistency or highlight-reel reputation, but the 25-year-old has proven that he is so much more than the injuries and flashiness that defined his early NHL years. When evaluating what he became for the Flyers this season, and what he projects to become entering his prime, it starts to look not only reasonable, but smart.
Because this was not simply a “good statistical season.”
This was the season where Zegras matured into an undeniable foundational piece.
He finished the year as one of the Flyers’ most dynamic offensive drivers, producing in all situations while becoming increasingly trusted in difficult minutes. More importantly, his game evolved far beyond the perception that has followed him since entering the NHL.
The offense is still the headline. It always will be.
Few players in hockey manipulate space the way Zegras does. He changes defensive posture simply by touching the puck. Defenders back off half a stride because they are worried about being embarrassed. Penalty killers hesitate because they know he can thread passes through seams that most players do not even recognize. That hesitation matters at the NHL level. It creates openings that are invisible in the box score but fundamental to offense.
What made Zegras especially valuable to the Flyers, though, was how his creativity complemented the team’s overall structure instead of disrupting it.
Under Rick Tocchet, the Flyers built an identity around pace, layered pressure, and relentless support. Zegras could have been an awkward stylistic fit in theory—a high-risk offensive player on a team obsessed with detail. Instead, he became proof that skill and structure are not mutually exclusive.
His transition play was essential to Philadelphia’s offense all season. The Flyers are not a team loaded with pure one-on-one offensive creators. They generate much of their attack through pressure, retrievals, and layered movement. Zegras gave them something different: controlled entries with possession, east-west playmaking, and the ability to manufacture offense when structure alone was not enough.
That matters enormously in playoff hockey, where systems tighten and teams eventually need players capable of creating something out of nothing. And with the Flyers establishing that playoffs are no longer a lofty, just-out-of-reach goal, that is a key piece of Zegras' value.
Even during stretches where the offense cooled, Zegras remained impactful because of how much defensive attention he demanded. Opponents tracked him differently, and matchups shifted around him. That is star gravity, even when the scoring totals fluctuate.
And importantly for the Flyers, his growth away from the puck was real.
He competed harder along walls. He tracked with more consistency through the neutral zone. He became more engaged physically than he was earlier in his career. Tocchet’s staff pushed him relentlessly on details, a coaching style that Zegras welcomed with open arms.
The Flyers are building a culture that values coachability almost as much as talent. Zegras could have bristled under that environment. Instead, he leaned into it, even asked for it. Tocchet has repeatedly emphasized how much communication exists between coaches and players, and Zegras himself became one of the clearest examples of that relationship working. He sought out video sessions, asked questions, wanted to understand the “why” behind adjustments instead of simply being told what to do.
In Flyers exit interviews, Zegras highlighted how much he worked at becoming a more engaged player to shed the misconceptions of him being an "Instagram hockey player."
"I think that was definitely something that me and Tocc had talked about before the year," he said. "My goal and mindset was just to come in and be coachable wherever they wanted me to play. I did the best of my ability, whether it was the wing or center, whatever it was."
Why the Flyers Should Want Long-Term Security
The salary cap is rising. Young top-six forwards are becoming more expensive every year. Waiting rarely makes elite offensive talent cheaper.
If the Flyers bridge Zegras again—something in the three- or four-year range—they would essentially be betting against their own development process. They would be acknowledging uncertainty about a player who increasingly looks central to everything they are becoming offensively.
A long-term extension now allows them to buy prime years before the market fully explodes.
And make no mistake: if Zegras continues progressing under Tocchet while playing meaningful playoff hockey in Philadelphia, his value is only going up.
There is also the broader organizational picture. The Flyers are no longer simply trying to accumulate young talent for later down the line. They're putting the league on notice now, which also means that they are transitioning into the far more complicated phase of a rebuild: determining which players are pillars and which players are complementary.
Zegras looks like a pillar. Not necessarily because he is arguably the best player on the roster today, but because of the dimensions he adds that are difficult to replicate.
He brings skill, pace, and offensive unpredictability. He is a power play asset, and is growing into a versatile player that can handle the responsibilities of being a winger or a center (a position Danny Briere acknowledged the Flyers still need bodies to fill).
Away from the ice, Zegras also brings personality, marketability, and energy. In the age of social media and for an organization like the Flyers who are building back a great relationship with their fanbase, those qualities are vital.
Philadelphia fell back in love with hockey this season, and Zegras became one of the faces of that emotional reconnection, in part because being a Flyer helped him fall back in love with the game too.
During Flyers exit interviews, he said of the change of scenery from Anaheim to Philadelphia, "It was big for me. Having that excitement about the game was great. Having a passion for winning and success as a team was big, and I think a lost a little bit of that [with Anaheim]. The drive and passion to win, being a really good team—in my opinion, we definitely had a great, successful season."
Fans do not merely appreciate him; they engage with him. Xfinity Mobile Arena is crawling with jerseys emblazoned with 46 on the back on any given game day. Clips of his plays circulate constantly online. National broadcasts gravitate toward him. He is charismatic without feeling manufactured, confident without feeling detached.
Some stars feel marketed into relevance, but Zegras feels naturally magnetic. For a franchise trying to fully reestablish itself nationally after years of inconsistency, that matters commercially and culturally, and the Flyers know it.
Why the Number Works for Both Sides
An $8 million cap hit positions Zegras appropriately within both his current value and future projection.
It acknowledges that he is not yet a perennial 100-point superstar, but it also recognizes that high-end offensive centers and play-driving forwards entering their prime years simply cost money now.
From Zegras’ perspective, the deal offers life-changing security while still allowing him to cash in significantly before the end of his career. From the Flyers’ perspective, it provides cost certainty through what should be the most productive stretch of his NHL life.
And stylistically, there is reason to believe his game will age well.
Players built entirely around speed can decline abruptly. Players built entirely around finesse can disappear physically in playoff environments. Zegras’ value increasingly comes from processing speed, spatial manipulation, and creativity under pressure. Those traits tend to sustain themselves longer.
Most importantly, though, the Flyers finally look like a place where Zegras can become the best version of himself. That was not always guaranteed.
Some players need structure. Some need freedom. The challenge for organizations is identifying which balance unlocks growth. Philadelphia appears to have found it with Zegras. Tocchet has demanded accountability without suffocating creativity. Veterans like Sean Couturier, Travis Konecny, and Travis Sanheim have helped stabilize the room around younger personalities. And Zegras, for perhaps the first time in his NHL career, genuinely looked settled.
Comfortable players usually become better players, which is why this negotiation should not drag unnecessarily.
The Flyers spent years searching for players capable of changing the emotional temperature of games and seasons. Trevor Zegras became one of those players this year—not without flaws, but undeniably. You do not spend years rebuilding only to hesitate when you finally identify a cornerstone worth building around.
"I would love that," Zegras said of contract talks. "I would love to be here for a long time... I love playing here. I love the fans. I love the group that we have. I hope that that happens over the next couple of months."