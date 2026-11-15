3 Takeaways: Mistakes, Special Teams Continue To Plague Penguins In 4-1 Loss To Senators

Pittsburgh Penguins
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Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2026 4:43 AMPublished Nov 15, 2026 4:43 AM
Updated Nov 15, 2026 4:44 AM
Two egregious turnovers by the Penguins led to two goals against and yet another loss.
After a relatively successful 2-1 Western road trip, the Pittsburgh Penguins were hoping to build off some of the momentum they gained as they went home to face the Ottawa Senators Saturday.
Unfortunately, the inconsistency that has plagued them all season long came roaring back to bite them.
The Senators defeated the Penguins, 4-1, in a game that was - for most of it - much closer than the scoresheet indicated. They held an early 1-0 lead and controlled play for most of the first half, then special teams and mistakes sunk the ship midway through the second. They were never really able to recover from that, and as a result, were outshot, 34-17, when all was said and done.
"I think consistency has been an issue. I mean, I think tonight's another example of that," head coach Dan Muse said. "I thought there were stretches of the game where that was there. If you go through the game, I thought the first period... I walked out of that first pretty happy with things. Not just the goal at the end of the period, but the period as a whole. I think that's kind of the way you need to play against a team like this.
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"And then, I thought the beginning of the second, it was there, and I thought we got away from it in the back half of the second. I think we got stubborn with it. Some of the things that were working in the first period, we didn't stay with it long enough.”
As indicated by their head coach, the Penguins got off to a pretty solid start in the first period. Even if the teams were trading some chances, Pittsburgh had the majority of possession and better of the play throughout the opening frame. They had a Tommy Novak goal called off for offside midway through.
But he made up for it before the horn sounded to end the first. In the final seconds, Ben Kindel sprung Egor Chinakhov and Novak on a two-on-one. Chinakhov served a perfect pass on a silver platter to Novak on the left side, and he redirected it in for his team-leading eighth goal of the season to put the Penguins up 1-0 with 6.3 seconds on the clock.
Pittsbugh started off the second period strong, too, outshooting Ottawa 5-0 for the first eight and a half minutes of it and controlling play. But, shortly after Ottawa killed off a slashing penalty by Claude Giroux, Connor Dewar made an ill-advised pass in the defensive zone that was picked off by Senators' forward Michael Amado, and he buried it for his seventh of the season to tie the game at 1-1.
From there, Ottawa seized much of the momentum in the middle frame. With a little under four minutes to go in the period, Claude Giroux took advantage of another errant Penguins' pass - this time, by Ben Kindel in the neutral zone - and carried it all the way in to beat Murashov and give the Senators the 2-1 lead.
And, in the third period, the Senators really shut it down. Tim Stutzle earned a weird goal from a bad angle on one knee late in the third, then Thomas Chabot put the game away with the empty-netter at the end. The Penguins mustered just six shots on goal in the final 34 minutes and 57 seconds of regulation, which just isn't going to get the job done most nights.
"I think we felt pretty good about the way we played for a good chunk of that road trip," Sidney Crosby said. "But, this was a different team that we played in comparison to those three games on that trip. It was a little bit more wide-open. I think this was a tighter game, a little more physical, and we have to be able to produce chances in that type of game.
"They just played better, you know? That's basically what it comes down to."
Here are three takeaways from this loss:
- I know we're beating the already long-dead horse here, but the power play is a legitimate problem.
Maybe it's personnel. Maybe it's coaching. Maybe it's mental. Maybe it's 'get a few, and they'll start going in.' Maybe the guys running it just aren't processing the game fast enough anymore.
Whatever it is, they need to figure it out fast if they're going to have any kind of shot at digging themselves out of the hole they're in. The Penguins had two power plays in this game before Senators had one, and they weren't able to build on the 1-0 lead they established early on back up by some really solid five-on-five play. They also had a power play directly following the Senators' man advantage that the Penguins killed off.
Then, as it often does, one bad mistake burned them shortly after the Sens killed the third penalty. The Penguins were not able to handle those momentum swings brought on by special teams, and the mistakes came back to burn them again.
- To follow up on those mistakes, the Penguins were their own worst enemy in this one. They were controlling the game for the entirety of its first half.
In reference to that post-power play mistake, Dewar had the puck along the left wall and, for some reason, threw the puck right into the middle of the ice in the defensive zone in an attempt to spring Erik Karlsson on the breakout. There's no reason to make that pass there as opposed to simply getting it ahead and out of the zone.
Ottawa's second goal was a huge mistake, too. The Penguins' second line was attempting to enter the offensive zone, and the puck carrier was Kindel. Instead of simply just getting the puck deep, he elected to put a backhand pass under pressure in the direction of Egor Chinakhov down the middle.
It hit the skate of Ridly Greig and went right to Giroux's stick, and he didn't miss, either.
All season long, the Penguins have actually been a relatively solid five-on-five team. But they make way too many glaring mistakes like this that end up in the back of their net. Going into this one, the Penguins were right in the middle of the league (15th) in giveaways with 276 and - actually - owned the second-least number of defensive zone giveaways (107) in the NHL, but it sure doesn't feel like it.
And that's probably because half the giveaways happen at the worst times and turn into the most high-danger of high-danger chances. They need to be better than that for their goaltenders, especially with two young netminders.
But, according to the captain, mistakes are part of the game and always have been. And the team just needs to figure out a way to have a better response.
"Yeah, I mean, that's the game, though. It's been like that for a long time, and it's not going to change," Crosby said. "It's just one of those things where, some nights, you pay for them. Other nights, you find ways to make up for it or score a little bit more. So, that's the game. and we have to find a way to be better. And that's really what it comes down to."
One major difference between this team and the one from 2024-25, Mike Sullivan's final season as head coach, is that, as frustrating as the losses were, they were finding and inventing different ways to lose every time.
This season? It's the same thing nearly every night: Mistakes suck the life out of them, and they cannot recover or take back momentum enough to deliver a positive result. If it's fixable - which, honestly, it kind of feels like it is - they need to fix it fast. Because they're falling fast.
- Aside from the Stutzle goal, Murashov was good in net again. Of course, he would want the Stutzle goal back. But, it was a bit of an awkward play in general, as Murashov was still getting reset and Stutzle just threw it back at the net, and he still put together a 30-save effort.
Regardless of that goal, just as he was in his wins over the Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks on the Penguins' preceding California road trip, he was oozing confidence and challenging shooters. He made several huge saves, including one with his right pad on Tim Stutzle late in the second period. And he made them look easy with his quickness and athleticism.
Those were two words that Penguins' Hall of Fame-elect Marc-Andre Fleury used to describe Murashov prior to the game. Fleury was the Penguins' franchise goaltender for over a decade. Murashov has a chance to be the franchise goaltender of the future.
If these past three games are any indication of his ceiling and his ability, he's going to have an NHL career. He's playing pretty well at the moment, and he only figures to continue getting better as he progresses in his development.
The Penguins don't play again until Thursday, when they host the St. Louis Blues. I semi-expect Arturs Silovs to get the net for that one only because he won't have played for more than a week and a half at that point.
But, don't be surprised if Murashov gets the nod, either. The Penguins play a back-to-back over the weekend on the road against the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars, and if they're riding the hot hand, they might want Murashov to get two of those three games.
BONUS TAKEAWAY: The Penguins don't play again until Thursday.
It wouldn't come as much of a surprise if something happens between now and then. It's not exactly a secret that this team is struggling to find any manner of consistency, and they're running out of time to figure things out. They're 7-11-2, two points out of the East's basement, and 10 points out of the final wild card spot.
There may not be an early move that's seismic, so to speak. But think Lars Eller getting traded in November during the 2024-25 season: Maybe it's a bottom-six guy to free up some valuable roster space for a younger player, to shake up the room a bit, and to get some early value while teams are looking to plug some holes well in advance of the trade deadline.
Of course, the Erik Karlssons, Rickard Rakells, and Bryan Rusts are the big talking points. But don't rule out the Blake Lizottes, Sam Girards, Connor Dewars, or even the Tommy Novaks, either.
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