3 Takeaways: Mistakes, Special Teams Continue To Plague Penguins In 4-1 Loss To Senators

"I think consistency has been an issue. I mean, I think tonight's another example of that," head coach Dan Muse said. "I thought there were stretches of the game where that was there. If you go through the game, I thought the first period... I walked out of that first pretty happy with things. Not just the goal at the end of the period, but the period as a whole. I think that's kind of the way you need to play against a team like this.