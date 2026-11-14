Penguins Young Goalie Is Showing Big Signs Of Breaking Out

Nov 14, 2026 5:30 PMPublished Nov 14, 2026 5:30 PM
This is promising to see.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have been showing signs of improvement lately, as they have won two out of their last three games.
A big reason for the Penguins' recent success has been goaltender Sergei Murashov. This is because the 22-year-old netminder has been playing very well for the Metropolitan Division club.
Murashov has not only won each of his last two starts but was excellent during them. In the Penguins' 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Nov. 7, Murashov stopped 26 out of 28 shots (.929 save percentage). He then followed that up by saving 34 out of 36 shots he faced against the San Jose Sharks on Nov. 11, which equates to a .944 save percentage.
With numbers like these, there is no question that Murashov has been very good for the Penguins lately. The 2022 fourth-round pick is starting to show signs of breaking out, which is undoubtedly encouraging news for a Penguins club that wants to get better.
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It will now be interesting to see if Murashov can continue to play this well for the Penguins from here. There is a lot to like about his game right now.