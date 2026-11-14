Penguins Young Goalie Is Showing Big Signs Of Breaking Out

Murashov has not only won each of his last two starts but was excellent during them. In the Penguins' 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Nov. 7, Murashov stopped 26 out of 28 shots (.929 save percentage). He then followed that up by saving 34 out of 36 shots he faced against the San Jose Sharks on Nov. 11, which equates to a .944 save percentage.