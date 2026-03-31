Detroit Red Wings At Pittsburgh Penguins Preview: Lineup Changes, Where To Watch
The Pittsburgh Penguins will look to earn two more massive points in the standings on Tuesday night.
The Pittsburgh Penguins are coming off their biggest win of the 2025-26 season to date on Monday against the New York Islanders.
They were down 2-0 and 3-1 in the second period before rattling off seven unanswered goals to blitz the Islanders 8-3. The win catapulted the Penguins up to second place in the Metropolitan Division with 90 points. They're one point up on the Islanders with a game in hand.
The Penguins will play another huge game on Tuesday when the desperate Detroit Red Wings come to town. The Red Wings are coming off a 5-3 loss at the hands of the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday and have lost three of their last four. They're two points back of the final playoff spot, and per MoneyPuck, their playoff odds sit at 35.3%.
Alex DeBrincat has been awesome for the Red Wings this year and leads the team in goals (37) and points (78). He's on pace to notch his third 40-goal season.
Lucas Raymond is one of the most underrated players in the NHL and has been great for the Red Wings again this season, compiling 24 goals and 71 points in 71 games. He's a strong playmaker with some great vision.
Don't forget about Dylan Larkin or Moritz Seider, either. Larkin has 29 goals and 57 points in 66 games, while Seider is a strong Norris Trophy candidate with nine goals and 53 points in 73 games.
The offense starts to dry up a little bit when those four players aren't on the ice.
Goaltender John Gibson will make his 12th consecutive start for the Red Wings in this game. He's had a strong first season with them, compiling 27 wins with a .905 save percentage and a 2.58 goals-against average. He has also saved 12.4 goals above expected, which ranks 13th among all goaltenders in the NHL.
Stuart Skinner will start in goal for the Penguins, and there's a chance that Evgeni Malkin returns to the lineup after missing Monday's game. If he does, he'll likely be back on the second line with Egor Chinakhov and Tommy Novak.
Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can also listen to the game on 105.9 'The X.'
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