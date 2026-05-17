IIHF World Championship: Crosby, Team Canada Take First Two Games Of Preliminary Round Play

On Friday, Canada beat Sweden, 5-3, and on Saturday, they ousted Italy, 6-0. After being held pointless against Sweden, Crosby did register a secondary assist in the win over Italy, which came on a second-period goal by captain Macklin Celebrini, which was his second tally of the game. Penguins' defenseman Parker Wotherspoon didn't register any points but had two penalty minutes in the first game.