Kelly Cup Playoffs: Wheeling Goes Down 3-0 In Eastern Conference Final After Wednesday Loss

Florida set the tone right from the jump, as forward Craig Needham hastily threw a puck toward the net from the left wall that somehow found its way through Gauthier just 16 seconds into the game. The Nailers did even things up with around seven and a half to go in the opening frame with a Tiernan Shoudy one-time blast from the right circle. But the Everblades retook the lead with a minute and a half to go with a goal from forward Anthony Romano to make it 2-1.