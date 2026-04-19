LIVE GAME BLOG: Pittsburgh Penguins v. Philadelphia Flyers, Game 1

Follow along with the THN - Pittsburgh Penguins' LIVE game blog for Round 1, Game 1 against the Philadelphia Flyers
Updated start time: 8:25 p.m. ET
Penguins' projected lines and pairings:
Forwards
Egor Chinakhov - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust
Tommy Novak - Rickard Rakell - Evgeni Malkin
Elmer Soderblom - Ben Kindel - Anthony Mantha
Connor Dewar - Blake Lizotte - Noel Acciari
Defensemen
Parker Wotherspoon - Erik Karlsson
Sam Girard - Kris Letang
Ryan Shea - Connor Clifton
Goaltenders
Stuart Skinner (starter)
Arturs Silovs (backup)
Flyers' projected lines and pairings:
Forwards
Travis Konecny - Christian Dvorak - Porter Martone
Matvei Michkov - Noah Cates - Denver Barkey
Tyson Foerster - Trevor Zegras - Owen Tippett
Luke Glendening - Sean Couturier - Garnet Hathaway
Defensemen
Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York - Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler - Emil Andrae
Goaltenders
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
First period
Let's see if this thing starts at 8:25.
- Well, the puck DID drop at 8:25, and the Pittsburgh Steelers were here to give the "It's a Hockey Night in Pittsburgh" opener. Good stuff.
Also, it is very, very loud. Deafening. "Flyers suck" chants already ringing.
- Flyers have already hit the post once, and fisticuffs are already being thrown. Flyers to the box, as Ristolainen gets an early penalty for roughing. Penguins to the game's first power play.
- PP looks a bit disjointed early on. A few chances on shots from the point, and an Egor Chinakhov chance off the rush.
- Rakell throwing around the body quite a bit early on. Already two or three hits from him, and we're six minutes into this game. Lots of physicality in general.
- Letang goes to the box for tripping at 6:37. Still no score. Flyers to the power play after the TV timeout.
- Well, the Flyers appeared to have scored the first goal of the game on their power play, but it was waived off. Can't make a beeline straight into the goaltender, squeak the puck through, and expect not to get called. Usually, that is.
Other than blip, the Penguins' PK is back - just as Blake Lizotte is back. Great stuff from the PK unit.
- Sidney Crosby rips of Jamie Drysdale's helmet. No call. Drysdale continues to play, which is... not allowed.
And after the refs convene, Crosby is called for roughing. But, not sure why Drysdale isn't also penalized there for continuing to play without his lid, unless I'm missing something here.
Well, never mind. Drysdale is called for interference at 11:16, along with Crosby's roughing. We'll play four-on-four for two minutes.
- Just over seven minutes left in the first, and the Penguins are being outshot, 10-4. It doesn't necessarily feel that way (not entirely, anyway), but Philly has controlled the majority of even-strength play in this opening period.
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