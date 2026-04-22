GAME BLOG: Pittsburgh Penguins V. Philadelphia Flyers, Game 3

Follow along with the THN - Pittsburgh Penguins' LIVE game blog for Round 1, Game 3 against the Philadelphia Flyers
Pittsburgh Penguins v. Philadelphia Flyers - Game 3 (Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, Pa.) | Wednesday, Apr. 20, 2026
Puck Drop: 7:10 p.m. ET
Penguins' projected lines and pairings:
Forwards
Rickard Rakell-Sidney Crosby-Bryan Rust
Evgeni Malkin-Tommy Novak-Anthony Mantha
Egor Chinakhov-Ben Kindel-Justin Brazeau
Connor Dewar-Blake Lizotte-Noel Acciari
Defensemen
Parker Wotherspoon - Erik Karlsson
Sam Girard - Kris Letang
Ryan Shea - Connor Clifton
Goaltenders
Stuart Skinner (starter)
Arturs Silovs (backup)
Flyers' projected lines and pairings:
Forwards
Tyson Foerster - Trevor Zegras - Owen Tippett
Travis Konecny - Christian Dvorak - Porter Martone
Denver Barkey - Noah Cates - Matvei Michkov
Luke Glendening - Sean Couturier - Garnet Hathaway
Defensemen
Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York - Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler - Noah Juulsen
Goaltenders
Dan Vladar (starter)
Samuel Ersson (backup)
First period
- A couple of good early shifts from the Penguins thus far before Stuart Skinner stood tall in the Flyers' first surge. He continues to give them solid goaltending to start this series.
- GOAL: Evgeni Malkin makes it 1-0 for the Penguins just 4:18 into the first period. It's their first power play of the series and their first lead of the series. Wonderful puck movement from everyone on the top unit.
- This has been a tremendous start for the Penguins. They already have nine shots, and we're not even halfway through the first period. They're firing pucks from everywhere in the offensive zone. Let's see if they can keep it up.
- END OF FIRST PERIOD: Penguins are up 1-0 and played by far their best period of the series. They were starting to break through the Flyers' neutral zone trap, though they still need to clean up a little bit in their own zone.
We will start the second period with some 4-on-4 hockey after Garnet Hathaway high-sticked Sidney Crosby in the face, while Crosby was called for embellishment.
Second period
- Massive save by Stuart Skinner at the end of a 4-on-3 power play. Porter Martone tried to beat him five-hole, but Skinner said no dice.
- There was a massive brawl less than five minutes into the second period. Travis Konecny elbowed Bryan Rust in the face, causing Rust to snap and tackle him. It led then to the brawl. Rust got a four-minute roughing call, while everyone else got a two-minute minor. The Flyers also got a power play out of it, somehow.
GOAL: Trevor Zegras ties the game on the power play at 5:18 into the second period. He beat Skinner clean on a one-timer. First power play goal of the series for the Flyers.
GOAL: Rasmus Ristolainen makes it 2-1 Flyers at 9:06 of the second period. That's the first bad goal that Skinner has allowed in this series. It's now on the Penguins to respond.
GOAL: Nick Seeler makes it 3-1 for the Flyers at 11:18 of the second period. It's another goal that Skinner would want back. He was screened a little bit, but still had enough time to track the puck.
- END OF SECOND PERIOD: The Penguins had a great shift at the end of the second period with a lot of zone time, but couldn't do anything with it. There was a lot of nice passing, but no finish, which continues to be the story of this series. The Penguins are down 3-1 going into the third.
Third period
- Penguins got a power play before the halfway point of the period and couldn't get anything out of it. Crosby had a wide-open net and somehow missed it. Dan Vladar got banged up on the play, but is staying in the game.
GOAL: Erik Karlsson makes it a 3-2 game on the power play at 9:39 of the third period. He let it rip after a lot of passing before the puck found the back of the net.
GOAL: Noah Cates makes it 4-2 on the power play, the Flyers' second PPG of the game at 12:30 of the third period. The Penguins' penalty kill sat back and didn't pressure the Flyers during that power play.
GOAL: And that will do it. Owen Tippett ices the game with an empty-net goal, making it 5-2 Flyers. They now have a 3-0 series lead and will look to sweep the Penguins on Saturday night.