GAME BLOG: Pittsburgh Penguins V. Philadelphia Flyers, Game 6

Follow along with the THN - Pittsburgh Penguins' LIVE game blog for Round 1, Game 6 against the Philadelphia Flyers
Pittsburgh Penguins v. Philadelphia Flyers - Game 6 (Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, Pa.) | Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2026
Puck Drop: 7:40 p.m. ET
Penguins' projected lines and pairings:
Forwards
Rickard Rakell- Sidney Crosby- Bryan Rust
Egor Chinakhov- Tommy Novak- Evgeni Malkin
Elmer Soderblom- Ben Kindel- Anthony Mantha
Connor Dewar- Blake Lizotte- Noel Acciari
Defensemen
Parker Wotherspoon - Erik Karlsson
Samuel Girard - Kris Letang
Ryan Shea - Ilya Solovyov
Goaltenders
Arturs Silovs (starter)
Stuart Skinner (backup)
Flyers' projected lines and pairings:
Forwards
Owen Tippett - Trevor Zegras - Porter Martone
Denver Barkey - Christian Dvorak - Travis Konecny
Alex Bump - Noah Cates - Matvei Michkov
Sean Couturier - Luke Glendening - Tyson Foerster
Defensemen
Travis Sanheim-Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York-Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler-Noah Juulsen
Goaltenders
Dan Vladar (starter)
Sam Ersson (backup)
First period
- The Penguins are putting EVERYTHING on net in the first five minutes. They're stringing some really good shifts together.
Arturs Silovs also just made one heck of a save on Owen Tippett.
- Silovs again comes up huge with a poke check save and then another save a few seconds later. We're still scoreless at the first TV timeout.
- The Penguins got the first power play of the game and...didn't do anything with it. There's still too much perimeter play and not enough of a shoot-first mentality. There's also not enough traffic in front of the net. Now, it's the Flyers' turn on the power play.
- Flyers get nothing on the power play. Penguins' penalty kill continues to be very stingy in this series.
END OF FIRST PERIOD: Penguins 0, Flyers 0. Both teams had great chances to score, but both goaltenders have been up to the task.
Second period
- The Penguins just had two great shifts in a row early in the period. The fourth line won numerous battles along the boards and started cycling really well. They also got some quality chances before the top line came on, and also got some great chances. They had a few Flyers pinned in their own zone for over two minutes.
- The Penguins got another power play in the period and once again, no dice. Egor Chinakhov had the best chance on it, but he hit the post. That unit is giving them nothing right now.
- I'm loving the top line right now. Crosby, Rakell, and Rust are grinding the Flyers down and hemming them in their own zone each time that they're out there.
- Take a bow, Arturs Silovs. Just made a HUGE save on Matvei Michkov before making another huge save from in-tight. He has been fantastic in this game.
END OF SECOND PERIOD: Still scoreless, but the Flyers will get a power play to open the third period after Kris Letang punched Travis Konecny as the buzzer sounded.
Third period
- The Penguins bailed Letang out and killed the penalty to open the third period. Excellent stuff by the PK.
- Tommy Novak had a golden opportunity from right in front of the net and,,,tried to pass it. He NEEDS to rip the puck there.
- You can tell how tense it is. Each team is being so careful with the puck.
- What a save by Silovs on Michkov. Flashed his glove...again!
- Still no score with 5:36 to go in the third period. Silovs had to come up with another huge save after a turnover in the defensive zone.
Bryan Rust had a glorious chance late in the third period...but couldn't beat Dan Vladar. This has been an insane game.
END OF THIRD PERIOD: We're heading to overtime. Who's going to be the hero?
Overtime
- The Penguins have been the better team in this overtime and are firing everything at Vladar, but no luck. Anthony Mantha just had the best chance, and he still can't find the back of the net.
- The Penguins' fourth line has been fantastic in this one. They're getting chances every time they hop over the bench.
- GOAL: Right after Arturs Silovs made the save of the game, Cam York buried one past him from the point, eliminating the Penguins. Flyers 1, Penguins 0.
The Penguins' season is now over.
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