New Jersey Devils At Pittsburgh Penguins Preview: Lineup Changes, Where To Watch

The Penguins went into the Olympic break on a high note after a 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Feb. 5 and will try to carry that momentum into the stretch run of the 2025-26 season.
They will play a struggling Devils team that has lost four in a row and will be on the second half of a back-to-back. They fell to the Sabres 2-1 on Wednesday night and are now 11 points out of a playoff spot.
The Penguins and Devils have split their two meetings this season, with the Penguins winning the most recent one, 4-1, on Jan. 8. This will be the third of four games between the two teams this year.
Despite a tough season, the Devils still have some great talent, including Jack Hughes, who recently scored the golden goal for Team USA at the Winter Olympics. His goal gave Team USA its first Gold Medal in men's hockey since 1980.
Hughes has compiled 12 goals and 37 points in 37 games this season. Jesper Bratt has been solid again this season, racking up 13 goals and 42 points in 58 games. Nico Hischier also has 42 points in 58 games, 19 of which are goals.
This is a Devils team that still has Timo Meier and Dawson Mercer up front as well. Goaltender Jake Allen started on Wednesday, meaning Jacob Markstrom is in line to start on Thursday.
The Penguins' lines will look a tad different without Sidney Crosby in the lineup. Crosby will be out for a minimum of four weeks with a lower-body injury he suffered during the Winter Olympics.
Rickard Rakell will center the top line with Bryan Rust and Avery Hayes as his wingers.
Here's a look at the full projected lineup for Thursday's game:
Forwards
Hayes-Rakell-Rust
Chinakhov-Novak-Malkin
Mantha-Kindel-Brazeau
Dewar-Lizotte-Acciari
Defensive pairs
Wotherspoon-Karlsson
Girard-Letang
Shea-Clifton
Arturs Silovs will start in goal after he was the first goaltender off during the morning skate.
Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can also listen to the game on 105.9 'The X.'