New York Rangers At Pittsburgh Penguins Preview: Lineup Changes, Where To Watch

Numerous members of that team will be inside PPG Paints Arena to be honored and watch the Penguins try to secure their sixth-straight victory.
The Penguins and Rangers have split the previous two meetings this season, both in October. The Penguins won 3-0 in New York, while the Rangers won 6-1 in Pittsburgh.
A lot has changed since those two meetings. The Penguins are currently second in the Metropolitan Division, while the Rangers are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings and will be a seller when the trade deadline rolls around. The Rangers have lost two in a row and eight of their last 10 games.
Rangers forward Artemi Panarin is still being held out for roster management reasons, and they'll also be without defenseman Adam Fox and goaltender Igor Shesterkin for this game. Fox and Shesterkin are still recovering from their respective injuries.
Despite playing on a bad team, Mika Zibanejad is having a good season for the Rangers, compiling 23 goals and 51 points in 54 games. JT Miller has 14 goals and 35 points in 46 games, and Vincent Trocheck, who is also on the trade block, has 11 goals and 33 points in 41 games.
The Penguins will be without defenseman Kris Letang for Saturday's game and for at least the next four weeks after the team announced he fractured a bone in his foot.
Evgeni Malkin is still questionable for the game after missing Friday's practice. Stuart Skinner is set to start in goal for the Penguins.
Puck drop is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Fans can also listen to the game on 105.9 'The X.'