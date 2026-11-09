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Penguins At Ducks Preview: Lineups, Game Notes, Where To Watch

Penguins At Ducks Preview: Lineups, Game Notes, Where To Watch

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Kelsey Surmacz
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Nov 9, 2026 1:11 AM

After a critical win Saturday against the Los Angeles Kings to snap a four-game losing streak, the Pittsburgh Penguins head to Anaheim Sunday to take on the red-hot Ducks in the second leg of their three-game California road trip.

Although much remains the same regarding their lineup, Pittsburgh did make a few moves prior to Sunday's game. The team announced that forward Ville Koivunen is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, and in a corresponding move, forward Rutger McGroarty was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (WBS), Pittsburgh's AHL affiliate.

McGroarty has played in only two NHL games this season and has six goals and 12 points in nine AHL games. He will not be in the lineup against the Ducks.

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In Koivunen's place, forward Andrei Kuzmenko will slot in. Kuzmenko, 30, was signed to a one-year, $5 million contract this offseason but has been a healthy scratch for the last two games. He has just one point in 11 games this season but will have the chance to make a statement against a team he is familiar with as an ex-King. 

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Goaltender Arturs Silovs will get the start in net after a 26-save winning performance from rookie goaltender Sergei Murashov on Saturday. He is 5-5-1 with an .876 save percentage this season.

After a disastrous, winless four-game Western road trip, the Penguins put together their best effort of the season Thursday against Florida.
thehockeynews.comTakeaways: Penguins Deliver Near-Perfect 60-Minute Effort In 4-0 Win Over Panthers To Snap Four-Game Losing StreakAfter a disastrous, winless four-game Western road trip, the Penguins put together their best effort of the season Thursday against Florida.

Here are the lines for Saturday's contest:

Forwards
Rickard Rakell-Sidney Crosby-Evgeni Malkin
Tommy Novak-Ben Kindel-Egor Chinakhov
Andrei Kuzmenko-Hendrix Lapierre-Justin Brazeau
Connor Dewar-Blake Lizotte-Nick Robertson

Defense
Spencer Stastney-Erik Karlsson
Sam Girard-Kaedan Korczak
Declan Carlile-Kris Letang

According to Penguins' historian Bob Grove, the Ducks have scored five or more goals in seven straight games. The Penguins lost both contests against Anaheim last season, one being on a late penalty kill, and the other in overtime after a literal last-second goal. 

Leo Carlsson has six goals and 26 points in 17 games this season.

Puck drop is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on SportsNet Pittsburgh. You can also listen to the game on 105.9 'The X."

Lost in the headlines for the Winnipeg Jets Friday was the placement of an ex-Penguin on the waiver wire.
thehockeynews.comFormer Penguins' Defenseman Placed On WaiversLost in the headlines for the Winnipeg Jets Friday was the placement of an ex-Penguin on the waiver wire.

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