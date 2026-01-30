Penguins Forward Sets Career High In Goals On Thursday

His acquisition flew under the radar at the end of last season, but after a few games, you could easily tell why Kyle Dubas and the rest of the front office really liked him. Dewar is one of their top forecheckers, excels at winning battles along the boards, is defensively sound, and can chip in offensively.
Dewar did all of those things well during Thursday's 6-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks. His two goals helped propel the Penguins to their fifth-straight win overall, keeping them in second place heading into Saturday's game against the New York Rangers.
Dewar's two goals give him 13 for the season, setting a new career high. Whenever the Penguins have needed a big goal from their bottom six, Dewar has been there to answer the call.
His first goal tied the game in the first period, and the Penguins really needed that one since they were sluggish out of the gate. His second goal made it a 6-1 game late in the third period after the Penguins exploded for four goals in the second period.
Dewar now has 21 points in 52 games and is one of 12 Penguins players who have 20+ points this season.
He will try to add to his goal and point totals when the Penguins play the Rangers on Saturday.