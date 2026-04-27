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Philadelphia Flyers At Pittsburgh Penguins Game 5 Preview: Penguins Keep Same Lineup Ahead Of Another Elimination Game cover image

Philadelphia Flyers At Pittsburgh Penguins Game 5 Preview: Penguins Keep Same Lineup Ahead Of Another Elimination Game

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The Pittsburgh Penguins will try to extend their season again on Monday.

The Pittsburgh Penguins staved off elimination in Game 4 on Saturday and will have to do it again in Game 5 on Monday.

The Penguins played their best game of the series against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, winning 4-2. They had the lead for the entire game and were able to lock things down in the final 10 minutes of the third period to extend their season. 

Sidney Crosby opened the scoring in the first period and also assisted on Kris Letang's game-winning goal in the third period. It was by far Crosby's best game of the series, and the Penguins will need him to play at that level again in Game 5 if they want to send the series back to Philadelphia. 

Outside of Crosby and Letang, Rickard Rakell and Connor Dewar scored for the Penguins in Game 4, and goaltender Arturs Silovs made 28 saves. Silovs got the start in place of Stuart Skinner and will start again on Monday. 

The Penguins are set to go with the same forward lines and defensive pairs for Game 5. 

Here's a look at the projected lineup:

Forwards

Rakell-Crosby-Rust

Chinakhov-Novak-Malkin

Soderblom-Kindel-Mantha

Dewar-Lizotte-Acciari

Defensive pairs

Wotherspoon-Karlsson

Girard-Letang

Shea-Solovyov

The Flyers will make one lineup change for this game as Matvei Michkov will come out for Alex Bump. 

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on SportsNet Pittsburgh and ESPN. Fans can also listen to the game on 105.9 'The X.'

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