Philadelphia Flyers At Pittsburgh Penguins Preview: Lineup Changes, Where To Watch

The Pittsburgh Penguins will try to snap their three-game losing streak on Thursday.
The Battle of Pennsylvania will shift to Pittsburgh on Thursday night, after the two previous meetings were held in Philadelphia.
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers split those two games, with the Penguins winning the most recent one 5-1 on Dec. 1. It was one of the Penguins' most complete games of the season.
Philadelphia comes into this game on a four-game losing streak, having also just played in Buffalo on Wednesday. The Flyers lost 5-2 and also saw starting goaltender Dan Vladar leave early with an injury.
One of Samuel Ersson or Aleksei Kolosov will start in the net for the Flyers on Thursday.
Trevor Zegras continues to have a great first season with the Flyers, compiling 18 goals and 42 points in 45 games. He's also annoyed the Penguins in both of the teams' previous games this year, reigniting the rivalry a bit.
Travis Konecny has also been good, racking up 14 goals and 39 points in 44 games. Owen Tippett is second on the team in goals with 15 and has 28 points.
This is a massive game in the standings, as the two teams are tied with 52 points and just outside the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. A regulation win gets the winning team up to 54 points.
The Penguins are expected to roll with the same lines that they had during Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Forwards
Rakell-Crosby-Rust
Chinakhov-Novak-Malkin
Mantha-Kindel-Brazeau
Dewar-Lizotte-Acciari
Defense
Kulak-Letang
Wotherspoon-St. Ivany
Shea-Clifton
Stuart Skinner will start in goal for the Penguins after having the night off on Thursday. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Fans can also listen to the game on 105.9 'The X.'