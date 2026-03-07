Philadelphia Flyers At Pittsburgh Penguins Preview: Lineup Changes, Where To Watch

The Penguins have won two of the first three meetings and will try to win the season series when the Flyers visit PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins enter this game on a two-game losing streak, while the Flyers have won three of their last four.
Travis Konecny leads the Flyers in scoring with 23 goals and 57 points in 58 games, but has missed the last two games with an injury. It would be a big loss for the team if he can't go in this one.
Trevor Zegras is also having a great season, racking up 21 goals and 50 points in 61 games. He's a pending restricted free agent and is making a very strong case for the Flyers to bring him back.
Matvei Michkov has been having an up-and-down season with 15 goals and 31 points in 60 games, but when he's on, he's a ton of fun to watch. The Flyers also still have Owen Tippett, who is one goal away from his fourth 20-goal season.
The Flyers come into this game eight points behind the Penguins and six points out of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
Meanwhile, the Penguins will be without Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin for this game. Crosby is still recovering from the injury that he suffered at the Olympics, while Malkin is serving a five-game suspension after slashing Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin in the head on Thursday.
This means that Ben Kindel will likely move into the top six for a little bit.
Stuart Skinner will likely get the start in goal after Arturs Silovs started on Thursday.
Puck drop is set for 5:30 p.m. ET on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can also listen to the game on 105.9 'The X.'