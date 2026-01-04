Pittsburgh Penguins At Columbus Blue Jackets Preview: Lineup Changes, Where To Watch

The Pittsburgh Penguins will play the second half of a back-to-back against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.

The Penguins swept the home-and-home against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday and played arguably their best game of the season in a 4-1 win. They held the Red Wings to only 12 shots, the fewest shots allowed in a road game in franchise history.

It was a defensive clinic from the Penguins, and they'll try to repeat that against a Blue Jackets team that is coming off a 5-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. The Blue Jackets snapped the Sabres' 10-game winning streak and have won four of their last five games.

Defenseman Zach Werenski has been fantastic this season, compiling 14 goals and 42 points in 36 games. He was recently named to the U.S. Olympic team for next month and will play a big role on that blue line.

At forward, the Penguins always have to watch out for Adam Fantilli, Kirill Marchenko, and Dmitri Voronkov. Fantilli has 12 goals and 25 points in 40 games and continues to blossom, while Marchenko and Voronkov each have 14 goals and a combined 57 points. They lead the way for a lot of the Blue Jackets' offense.

Jet Greaves started in goal on Saturday and will start again on Sunday. Greaves has a 2.56 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage this season.

Stuart Skinner started for the Penguins on Saturday, meaning Arturs Silovs will be in the net on Sunday. The rest of the lineup is expected to stay the same.

Puck drop is set for 3 p.m. ET on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can also listen to the game on 105.9 'The X.'

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!