Pittsburgh Penguins At Edmonton Oilers Preview: Lineup Changes, Where To Watch

The Penguins are coming off a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night and are in second place in the Metropolitan Division heading into Thursday's game. The Penguins played one of their best defensive games of the season against the Flames, limiting them to only 19 shots and five high-danger chances at 5v5. The fact that they did that without Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson makes it even more impressive.
They'll now play against an Oilers team that has given them fits over the last few seasons. The Penguins lost to the Oilers 6-4 back on Dec. 16 and have also lost eight of their last 10 against them.
It all starts with Connor McDavid, who is the best player on the planet. McDavid is once again having an unbelievable season, compiling 30 goals and 85 points in 51 games. He's a one-man wrecking crew and it will take everyone on the ice to slow him down.
Leon Draisaitl is also outstanding and is second on the team with 25 goals and 67 points, but is away from the team due to a family illness in Germany.
Zach Hyman has been heating up as of late with six goals in his last six games and 19 for the season. Evan Bouchard and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins are always threats in the offensive zone, too.
The Penguins will see old friend Tristan Jarry as he's set to start in goal for the Oilers. He was traded to the Oilers in December and has won four of his six starts with a 2.49 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage.
The Penguins are expected to run the same forward lines from Wednesday's game on Thursday, but could see different defensive pairs if Erik Karlsson and Kris Letang return.
Arturs Silovs is expected to start in goal after Stuart Skinner played on Wednesday.
Puck drop is set for 9 p.m. ET on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can also listen to the game on 105.9 'The X.'