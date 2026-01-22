Pittsburgh Penguins At Edmonton Oilers Preview: Lineup Changes, Where To Watch

The Penguins are coming off a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night and are in second place in the Metropolitan Division heading into Thursday's game. The Penguins played one of their best defensive games of the season against the Flames, limiting them to only 19 shots and five high-danger chances at 5v5. The fact that they did that without Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson makes it even more impressive.