Pittsburgh Penguins At Calgary Flames Preview: Lineup Changes, Where To Watch

This will be the second of two meetings between the teams after the Flames went into Pittsburgh on Jan. 10 and won 2-1. Matt Coronato scored the game-winning goal in the third period.
The Flames are coming off a 2-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Monday, but have still won three of their last five games. They have started a bit of their sell-off after trading defenseman Rasmus Andersson to the Vegas Golden Knights. He's been great for the Flames this year, compiling 10 goals and 30 points in 48 games.
Goaltender Dustin Wolf was first off the ice during the Flames' morning skate and is lined up to start in this game. Wolf has a 15-19-2 record with a 2.98 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. His numbers are lower this year than last, but don't let that fool you. He's still a really good young goaltender.
Nazem Kadri leads the team in points with 34 in 49 games, followed by Mikael Backlund with 12 goals and 31 points. Coronato has 13 goals and 26 points in 48 games and continues to play well after breaking out with 24 goals last season.
The Penguins are expected to run with the same forward lines that they had on Monday for Wednesday's game, but the defensive pairings could look different, as Erik Karlsson is still not ready to return and Kris Letang is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.