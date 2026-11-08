Pittsburgh Penguins at Los Angeles Kings Preview: Lineups, Game Notes, Where To Watch

In the wake of their second four-game losing streak of the season, the Pittsburgh Penguins headed out West Saturday to take on the Los Angeles Kings for the first tilt of their three-game California road trip.
And they are loading up on the top line in an effort to change the mojo.
If the lines at the morning skate are any indication, it appears that Evgeni Malkin will be joining the first line with Sidney Crosby and Rickard Rakell. Tommy Novak, who had been skating with the first line, took Malkin's place on Pittsburgh's second line to the right of Ben Kindel and opposite Egor Chinakhov.