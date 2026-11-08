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Pittsburgh Penguins at Los Angeles Kings Preview: Lineups, Game Notes, Where To Watch

Pittsburgh Penguins at Los Angeles Kings Preview: Lineups, Game Notes, Where To Watch

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Kelsey Surmacz
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Nov 8, 2026 1:51 AM

In the wake of their second four-game losing streak of the season, the Pittsburgh Penguins headed out West Saturday to take on the Los Angeles Kings for the first tilt of their three-game California road trip.

And they are loading up on the top line in an effort to change the mojo.

If the lines at the morning skate are any indication, it appears that Evgeni Malkin will be joining the first line with Sidney Crosby and Rickard Rakell. Tommy Novak, who had been skating with the first line, took Malkin's place on Pittsburgh's second line to the right of Ben Kindel and opposite Egor Chinakhov.

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In addition, rookie goaltender Sergei Murashov will get the call in goal. It is his first start since the team's 5-4 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 31.

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Malkin, 40, has six goals and 11 points in 14 games this season. He is out-producing both Crosby and Rakell, who, respectively, have 10 and nine points.

Here are THN's projected lines for Saturday's contest:

Forwards

Rickard Rakell-Sidney Crosby-Evgeni Malkin

Egor Chinakhov-Ben Kindel-Tommy Novak

Ville Koivunen-Hendrix Lapierre-Justin Brazeau

Connor Dewar-Blake Lizotte-Nick Robertson

Defensemen

Sam Girard-Erik Karlsson

Spencer Stastney-Kaedan Korczak

Declan Carlile-Kris Letang

The Pittsburgh Penguins are sinking, and they are sinking fast.
thehockeynews.comShip Continues To Sink After Penguins' 6-2 Loss To BruinsThe Pittsburgh Penguins are sinking, and they are sinking fast.

The Kings, like the Penguins, have struggled to start the season with a record of 5-7-2 and 12 points, which matches Pittsburgh's total in two less games played. They are an even 5-5 in their last 10.

Left wing Artemi Panarin leads the team with eight goals and 17 points in 14 games.

Puck drop is set for 9:00 p.m. ET on SportsNet Pittsburgh. You can also listen to the game on 105.9 'The X."

Pittsburgh Penguins' forward Rickard Rakell hasn't always been the most vocal player in the room, but he's learned a great deal about leading by example during his time in Pittsburgh.
thehockeynews.com'I'm Still Learning So Much': Rakell Continues Growth As Leader, Player Later In CareerPittsburgh Penguins' forward Rickard Rakell hasn't always been the most vocal player in the room, but he's learned a great deal about leading by example during his time in Pittsburgh.

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