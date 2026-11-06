Ship Continues To Sink After Penguins' 6-2 Loss To Bruins

"Right now for us, obviously, there's a number of things that crept in tonight and I think we're not going to fix them all overnight, but we have to start making those corrections," head coach Dan Muse said. "I think the big one for me is the stuff that's totally preventable and just making sure that the structure is there, but then also, just the defensive positioning, the box outs, the getting sticks. The number of breakways that we gave up tonight, we can't expect our goalies to come up with those saves. There's nothing sustainable there.