Pittsburgh Penguins At New York Islanders Preview: Lineup Changes, Where To Watch

The Islanders enter this game losers of two-straight games and didn't look good in a 4-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Monday. They'll have Ilya Sorokin for Tuesday's game, which is a big deal since he's arguably been the best goaltender in the NHL this year and has covered up many of their defensive warts. Sorokin leads the NHL with 27 goals saved above expected and also has a .916 save percentage and a 2.44 goals-against average.