Pittsburgh Penguins At New York Islanders Preview: Lineup Changes, Where To Watch

In fact, this is probably the biggest Penguins game since they played the Boston Bruins on Apr. 13, 2024, with all of their playoff hopes on the line.
A regulation win for the Penguins would give them a four-point cushion on the Islanders with two games in hand. However, a regulation win for the Islanders would pull them even with the Penguins for second in the Metropolitan Division.
The Islanders enter this game losers of two-straight games and didn't look good in a 4-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Monday. They'll have Ilya Sorokin for Tuesday's game, which is a big deal since he's arguably been the best goaltender in the NHL this year and has covered up many of their defensive warts. Sorokin leads the NHL with 27 goals saved above expected and also has a .916 save percentage and a 2.44 goals-against average.
Rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer is having a fantastic season for the Islanders, compiling 15 goals and 37 points in 56 games. He's been exceptional in his own zone, and his skating is breathtaking.
Don't forget about Mathew Barzal, either. His edgework is elite, and he's having a really good season with 15 goals and 47 points in 55 games. Bo Horvat earned his way to the Team Canada Olympic roster this season and has 21 goals and 35 points in 42 games.
The Penguins will get Bryan Rust back from his three-game suspension on Tuesday, which could be huge for Sidney Crosby. Crosby hasn't been himself for the last week, so getting his linemate back might jumpstart him.
Stuart Skinner is set to start in goal after Arturs Silovs started on Monday. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT and HBO Max. Fans can also listen to the game on 105.9 'The X.'