Pittsburgh Penguins At St. Louis Blues Preview: Lineup Changes, Where To Watch

Tuesday's game is meaningless for both teams since the Penguins are locked into the No. 2 seed in the Metropolitan Division, while the Blues have already been eliminated from playoff contention.
The Penguins are set to sit a lot of their regulars for this game, including Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Erik Karlsson, Rickard Rakell, and Bryan Rust.
Defenseman Jake Livanavage will make his NHL debut after the Penguins signed him as a free agent last week. He was running one of the power play units during the morning skate and was skating on a pair with Jack St. Ivany.
Here's a look at the projected lines and pairs:
Forwards
Koivunen-Novak-Brazeau
Soderblom-Kindel-Mantha
McGroarty-K. Hayes-A. Hayes
Harvey-Pinard-Koppanen-Acciari
Defensive pairs
Wotherspoon-Girard
Shea-Clifton
Livanavage-St. Ivany
Stuart Skinner was the first goaltender off at the morning skate and will start on Tuesday. He's also projected to be the Game 1 starter this weekend.
Puck drop is set for 9:30 p.m. ET on SportsNet Pittsburgh and ESPN. Fans can also listen to the game on 105.9 'The X.'