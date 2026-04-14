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Pittsburgh Penguins At St. Louis Blues Preview: Lineup Changes, Where To Watch

Hunter Hodies
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The Pittsburgh Penguins will play their final regular-season game on Tuesday night.

We have reached the end of the 2025-26 Pittsburgh Penguins regular season!

The Penguins will take on the St. Louis Blues in Game 82 on Tuesday night before they play the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs this weekend.

Tuesday's game is meaningless for both teams since the Penguins are locked into the No. 2 seed in the Metropolitan Division, while the Blues have already been eliminated from playoff contention. 

The Penguins are set to sit a lot of their regulars for this game, including Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Erik Karlsson, Rickard Rakell, and Bryan Rust.

Defenseman Jake Livanavage will make his NHL debut after the Penguins signed him as a free agent last week. He was running one of the power play units during the morning skate and was skating on a pair with Jack St. Ivany. 

Here's a look at the projected lines and pairs:

Forwards

Koivunen-Novak-Brazeau

Soderblom-Kindel-Mantha

McGroarty-K. Hayes-A. Hayes

Harvey-Pinard-Koppanen-Acciari

Defensive pairs

Wotherspoon-Girard

Shea-Clifton

Livanavage-St. Ivany

Stuart Skinner was the first goaltender off at the morning skate and will start on Tuesday. He's also projected to be the Game 1 starter this weekend. 

Puck drop is set for 9:30 p.m. ET on SportsNet Pittsburgh and ESPN. Fans can also listen to the game on 105.9 'The X.'

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!      

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