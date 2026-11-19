Pittsburgh Penguins
546 Members•7,797 Posts
Connor Hamilton-Imagn Images
Connor Hamilton-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2026 1:30 PMPublished Nov 19, 2026 1:30 PM
The Pittsburgh Penguins will try to get back in the win column on Thursday.
The Pittsburgh Penguins (7-11-2, 16 points) will look to respond against the St. Louis Blues (10-9-2) on Thursday after losing 4-1 to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.
The Penguins played a great first 30-35 minutes against the Senators until their old habits crept in. They made some brutal turnovers, one of which was at the hands of Connor Dewar, and their power play once again failed them. Sergei Murashov did what he could, but he didn't get the help in front of the net.
Forward Tommy Novak scored the Penguins' lone goal and continues to be one of their best players this season. He has eight goals and 15 points in 20 games.
Egor Chinakhov was also great in that game and continues to be snakebitten. He set up Novak's goal and had a glorious chance before the goal, but it hit the post. He's hit several posts this season, and it feels like it's only a matter of time until the dam breaks.
Related stories
It appears Penguins head coach Dan Muse will make lineup changes for the game, as Trevor van Riemsdyk was skating with Kris Letang at practice on Wednesday. Declan Carlile has been paired with Letang, but is on track to be a healthy scratch, as he was the seventh defenseman at practice.
Forward Ville Koivunen also looks likely to return to the lineup after skating on the third line with Rutger McGroarty and Hendrix Lapierre at practice. Reuniting Koivunen with McGroarty makes sense, since they've shown good chemistry in the AHL.
thehockeynews.com'I Don’t Look At This Year As Playoffs Or Not Being The Determination Of Success': 3 Takeaways From Dubas's Quarter-Season Press ConferencePittsburgh Penguins' general manager and president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas spoke with the media Wednesday to weigh in on the team's start to the season and where they're going.
As for the Blues, they are 10-9-2 overall and are in seventh place in the Central Division. They won their last game 8-6 against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday and are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games.
They're one point out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference and are top 10 in scoring chances, expected goals, and high-danger chances at 5v5.
The Penguins split the season series against the Blues last year and are 8-2-1 in their last 11 meetings. The Penguins have also won six straight at PPG Paints Arena against the Blues.
Players To Watch:
Sidney Crosby
If the Penguins have any hope of turning things around this season, it has to start with the captain. He hasn't scored a goal at home since April and continues to be off lately. He's gone two games in a row without a point and still only has six goals and 13 points in 20 games. A big game would do wonders for him, since this has become more than just a slow start.
Blake Lizotte
Lizotte is fully healthy this season but hasn't scored a goal yet. We also haven't seen him have a dominant shift in the offensive zone in a while, and that needs to change. He definitely has more to give this season and could really use a big game here.
Pittsburgh Penguins (7-11-2, 16 points):
Points:
Erik Karlsson: 3-16-19 in 20 GP
Evgeni Malkin: 6-11-17 in 18 GP
Tommy Novak: 8-7-15 in 20 GP
Sidney Crosby: 6-7-13 in 20 GP
Rickard Rakell: 6-5-11 in 20 GP
Goaltenders:
Arturs Silovs: 5-6-1, .873 save percentage
Sergei Murashov: 2-5-1, .894 save percentage
Nov 11, 2026; San Jose, California, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) shoots during overtime against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
St. Louis Blues (10-9-2, 22 points):
Points:
Robert Thomas: 4-13-17 in 21 GP
Jimmy Snuggerud: 10-5-15 in 21 GP
Dylan Holloway: 4-11-15 in 21 GP
Philip Broberg: 5-9-14 in 21 GP
Mason McTavish: 7-5-12 in 21 GP
Goaltenders:
Joel Hofer: 8-6-1, .921 save percentage
Jordan Binnington: 2-3-1, .843 save percentage
Game Information:
Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Venue: PPG Paints Arena
Television: Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Radio: 105.9 The X
Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy