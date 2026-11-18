Pittsburgh Penguins
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Kelsey Surmacz - The Hockey News
Kelsey Surmacz - The Hockey News
Nov 18, 2026 7:24 PMPublished Nov 18, 2026 7:24 PM
Pittsburgh Penguins' general manager and president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas spoke with the media Wednesday to weigh in on the team's start to the season and where they're going.
CRANBERRY, Pa. — After a tumultuous start to the 2026-27 season for his team, Pittsburgh Penguins' general manager and president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas held a quarter-season press conference with the media Wednesday at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.
And he was more candid than he has been in recent memory about where the team is and where it's going.
The Penguins have begun the season 7-11-2 with 16 points and sit just two points out of the basement of the Eastern Conference. Dubas harped on inconsistency during his presser, indicating that the team has "shown flashes" of very good hockey but hasn't had the ability to do that on a game-to-game basis.
So, he got pretty honest in terms of what the priorities are for the Penguins as an organization this season, and he hinted at some potential activity that could be shaped by the next few weeks of play.
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Here are three major takeaways from Wednesday's press conference.
1. There will be no 'buying' on veterans this season... but that doesn't mean they won't add.
Even if it may have seemed like a question with a relatively intuitive answer, Dubas was asked if the team would consider using future assets to get this team some help in finding more consistency now.
He gave his most blunt answer of the press conference, which is pretty much as blunt as he's going to get.
"No, we wouldn't," Dubas said quite candidly. "We wouldn't be. At this time, I don't think it's prudent for the Pittsburgh Penguins to give up future draft picks or prospects to add more veterans to our group."
He did offer a caveat, though, and an important one: The Penguins will still always be on the lookout for younger players like Egor Chinakhov, Arturs Silovs, or Elmer Soderblom because contending teams need talent in that age range. And, in that age range, there is still upside to unlock in players if Dubas and the Penguins are able to scout well and pick their spots with those types of trades. Teams can't build only from the draft, and Dubas is well aware of that.
So, the Penguins may surrender a mid-tier asset or two if it means they can add another player in the Chinakhov ilk, as he cost a second- and third-round pick. That can be considered "soft buying," and yes, teams do, indeed, soft-buy during a rebuild. Which, more on that in a second.
But, as far as this season, turning things around has to come from the room that they have. It has to come from the youth that they have. Team performance, from this point forward this season, will be dependent on the group within. And that was made quite clear.
"Very openly, it's not prudent for us right now to look at spending future assets to try to get our team closer the playoff race," Dubas said. "It's going to be up to the guys [here] and our prospects down below to push their way in."
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2. The Big Three might stay... but Karlsson, Rakell, and Rust are as good as gone.
Even if Dubas made clear that the situation regarding Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang remains largely up to them and will be handled a bit differently because of the unique nature of the circumstances with their tenure in Pittsburgh, that doesn't mean veterans won't be on their way out.
In fact, it would be surprising if Erik Karlsson, Rickard Rakell, and Bryan Rust don't already have one foot on the train.
While Dubas did not elaborate on the supposed nixed trade between the Penguins and Chicago Blackhawks involving Rakell - it's rumored that Rakell exercised his eight-team no-trade clause on Chicago - he did say that the Penguins are ready and willing to move players if it means helping the long-term outlook of the team.
"We’re open to anything that helps the team return to contending in the long run," Dubas said. "Any deal that’s proposed to us, we want to follow the plan that I had laid out, which is: If we can stabilize and become a little bit more consistent, [it's] going to be to try to add more players like we did last year in the Chinakhov, Sam Girard, Soderblom types, that we feel have a chance to be a part of this as we continue to turn it. If we don’t, then we’ll become more future-oriented.
"But we’ll give the guys a chance to continue to push and do that. And we also have our own guys pushing from below that we want to, once they earn it, give them good runway for. So, we’re open to anything. I think we’ll be fairly active as the year goes on, just given the circumstance. And [we'll] just continue to stick with it and be clear about where we’re going.”
In order for the younger guys to be given said runway should they earn it, there needs to be room. Yes, injuries happen, but there is no guarantee at actual runway for youth if the Penguins are solely banking on being injured enough to provide that.
If the season continues south, Dubas - as mentioned - will be very active in the trade market. He may just be very active in the trade market regardless of what happens, as he did say that giving players like Avery Hayes, Tristan Broz, Rutger McGroarty, Owen Pickering, and Jake Livanavage - all pending restricted free agents - some legitimate NHL runway once they truly earn it and check all of their development boxes is a top priority.
"I think some of those guys have earned recalls and earned time, and I think all of them have played very well down below," Dubas said. "And the ones [mentioned here], in particular. So, for us, if those guys continue to perform... if they continue to check off things that we've set out for them and their plan, it would be shame on us if we didn't find them opportunity and time."
And, well, it appears it's only a matter of time at this point.
3. In case you haven't gotten the message, the Penguins are and have been rebuilding.
THN has published plenty of think-pieces on this site about this exact topic. If folks have been paying attention to everything that Dubas has said and done since he traded away Jake Guentzel in the spring of 2024, it has been clear as day that the Penguins are rebuilding.
But, in case folks haven't been getting the message, Dubas made that abundantly clear Wednesday. And he also made it abundantly clear that the rebuild is a bit "unorthodox" - the exact term he used - because of the unique situation with their longtime veterans.
The Penguins are rebuilding, not tanking. Their primary focus and goal is to build for the future, but they're trying to do that without an extended period of losing.
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There were a few very candid quotes from Dubas in this one. Here is a small list:
- [All of his quotes referenced above]
- "It's probably on me with my communication here. But, in going back now the last two, two and a half years, I think [future-oriented moves] have always been the moves that we've tried to make. We've, at times, [in] free agency, tried to supplement, whether it was last year with, like, a Mantha, this year, Kuzmenko, TvR, some older players that can supplement and complement what we don't feel we have coming up."
- "I don't want that to confuse the fact that a lot of the longer-range moves that we've made have been made with the future in mind: if you go back, you know, to last year, again, Chinakhov, Soderblom, even the Edmonton deal where we brought in Stu and Kulak, and Kulak got back up and running and we moved him for draft capital and Sam Girard. I think all of the moves have been more, we've always managed to get something that can try to help the group now, but if the best moves for the future of the team are merely futures, I think we have to look more at that."
- "I very openly would say that we were endeavoring not to have any prolonged stretches of play like we're playing now, but I also knew that, you know, the core group, you can only squeeze so much out of them and that we would be at this point. We have to continue to go through that to make sure that this team isn't, you know, a decade-long in the abyss. And so, that's where we're at."
- “I don’t look at this year as ‘playoffs or not’ being the determination of success. When we get to the end of the year, are we a step further to actually being in contention? If the playoffs come with that, that’s outstanding. But I’d like to be here at the end of the year and have our younger players have taken major steps during the year despite the ups and downs that are inevitably going to come. And have our older guys continue to show they have some gas left in the tank and they can contribute. And have a number of more pieces that have come up and earned their way up that show that we’re definitely on the right track, even if this has been, rightfully, an unorthodox style of rebuilding a team because of the players that are here.”
Dubas himself has made things very clear: The Penguins are focused on the future, and they have been for more than two years. They'll continue to be regardless of whether they're competing for a playoff spot or for a lottery slot.
If that wasn't already clear for whatever reason, it should be clear as day now.
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