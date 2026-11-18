"I don't want that to confuse the fact that a lot of the longer-range moves that we've made have been made with the future in mind: if you go back, you know, to last year, again, Chinakhov, Soderblom, even the Edmonton deal where we brought in Stu and Kulak, and Kulak got back up and running and we moved him for draft capital and Sam Girard. I think all of the moves have been more, we've always managed to get something that can try to help the group now, but if the best moves for the future of the team are merely futures, I think we have to look more at that."

"I very openly would say that we were endeavoring not to have any prolonged stretches of play like we're playing now, but I also knew that, you know, the core group, you can only squeeze so much out of them and that we would be at this point. We have to continue to go through that to make sure that this team isn't, you know, a decade-long in the abyss. And so, that's where we're at."

“I don’t look at this year as ‘playoffs or not’ being the determination of success. When we get to the end of the year, are we a step further to actually being in contention? If the playoffs come with that, that’s outstanding. But I’d like to be here at the end of the year and have our younger players have taken major steps during the year despite the ups and downs that are inevitably going to come. And have our older guys continue to show they have some gas left in the tank and they can contribute. And have a number of more pieces that have come up and earned their way up that show that we’re definitely on the right track, even if this has been, rightfully, an unorthodox style of rebuilding a team because of the players that are here.”