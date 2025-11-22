Seattle Kraken At Pittsburgh Penguins Preview: Lineups, Where To Watch

The Pittsburgh Penguins are coming off their worst performance of the season to date on Friday night.

They got completely outclassed by the Minnesota Wild, getting held to no goals for the first time all season in a 5-0 loss. They had a nice first shift before getting outplayed for the rest of the game. They couldn't complete two passes in a row, couldn't get shots on goal, couldn't defend, couldn't skate, and couldn't get saves. It was a rotten effort all around.

The Penguins will have a chance to rebound from that performance on Saturday night against the Seattle Kraken. The Kraken are coming off a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday and are 10-5-5 overall, good for fourth in the Pacific Division.

Jaden Schwartz leads the Kraken with eight goals and 15 points in 20 games. Jordan Eberle, who has scored 14 goals in 34 regular season games against the Penguins, has eight goals and 14 points in 20 games.

Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord was recently activated off injured reserve and may get the start in this one. He has started in the Kraken's previous two games.

The Penguins' starting goaltender is up in the air after Arturs Silovs got pulled early in the second period on Friday. Sergei Murashov replaced him for the rest of the game, giving up only one goal.

This is a game that the Penguins really need, especially since they've lost six of their last eight and just got embarrassed. Let's see if they can bounce back.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on SportsNet Pittsburgh. You can also listen to the game on 105.9 'The X.'

