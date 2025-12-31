Takeaways: Big Second Line Powers Penguins To 5-1 Win Over Hurricanes

After an eight-game losing streak threatened to derail their season, the Pittsburgh Penguins have begun to get back on track a little bit.

All of a sudden, they've won three out of their last four games. They've scored 19 goals in those four games, and they're getting better goaltending than they were during their losing streak. They're also getting healthier.

And all of that became very evident in their 5-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Big man Anthony Mantha scored two goals, and linemates Justin Brazeau and Tommy Novak added two more, as the Penguins played their best hockey game since Dec. 1 against the Phildelphia Flyers. The Penguins largely controlled play against the best team in the Metropolitan Division throughout the game, they capitalized on their opportunities, and they were able to shut down the Hurricanes in the final minutes of the third period. In fact, they did not allow a goal in the third period.

Sidney Crosby opened the scoring with his 21st of the season as well, and Stuart Skinner earned his first win in Pittsburgh with a 27-save performance.

The Penguins now find themselves just two points out of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, and they have games in hand against most teams ahead of them.

Here are some takeaways from this impressive win:

- Mantha and Brazeau have both been revelations for the Penguins this season, and it's amazing how well they work together in tandem. They're both big-bodied, and their size allows them to gain a huge advantage in the danger areas of the ice.

But it's not just the size. They both have the skill and the finishing ability as well, which is a rare combination. Mantha has a lethal shot and is able to use that advantageously, while Brazeau has soft hands and the ability to get his stick on any pucks thrown in his vicinity.

Mantha, who has 14 goals and 27 points, is on pace for 30 goals and 57 points, while Brazeau - with 12 goals and 20 points - is on pace for 34 goals and 56 points despite missing 14 games to injury. And the most impressive thing about this is that neither of them have seen time with Sidney Crosby, which is usually the case when wingers are producing at this clip.

And they've also been doing it without Evgeni Malkin this month, which is even more impressive. Novak has done a fine job as second-line center, but the line with Malkin centering it was dominant at the start of the season before Brazeau's injury.

The Penguins' lineup - once Malkin returns and Yegor Chinakhov joins the lineup - will become crowded with scorers and young players with high potential, which is certainly a good problem to have. It gives the Penguins lineup deployment options - and it also makes a few players more expendable in the trade market, should they want to go that route.

Penguins' Biggest Summer Acquisition Hits New Career-High

New Pittsburgh Penguins' winger Justin Brazeau is putting up the best numbers of his career in Pittsburgh.

- Speaking of Chinakhov, I'm very interested to see what this lineup looks like with him in it. And, especially, with him and Malkin back in the fold.

Because the second line is playing so well - and, presumably, he'll be ready for Jan. 1 against the Detroit Red Wings - I think a natural spot to start him would be on the third line with Rutger McGroarty and Ben Kindel. That third line has been driving play and playing well on both sides of the puck, but the production has yet to come. Chinakhov could, potentially, help in that department, and it will help ease him into the Penguins' lineup.

Once Malkin comes back? I'm not sure what you do. Novak has been very good for well over a month now, the top line is still producing, the fourth line has been excellent, and McGroarty and Kindel are both playing well enough to remain in the lineup.

As far as trimming the roster itself, it makes sense to either waive Kevin Hayes or option Ville Koivunen, who could, perhaps, use some more time in the AHL. But the actual lineup is not going to be easy to figure out.

And when is the last time the Penguins had a problem like this? Honestly, it's hard for me to recall. This team, when healthy, is deep at forward, and it's a wonderful problem to have.

- The fourth line is playing some great hockey right now.

Blake Lizotte makes a discernible difference centering that line. Noel Acciari has been playing sound fundamental hockey all season long, and Connor Dewar is the sparkplug that helps energize the line and get it going on the forecheck.

This is, honestly, a perfect fourth line. If they can maintain this level, it's going to make for some tough decisions as far as the lineup.

- After a string of rough games, Erik Karlsson was much better in this one, as was Kris Letang. I still didn't love Letang's play on Carolina's lone goal, but otherwise, they were much better.

- The Penguins needed this kind of confidence-building win. Even if they've won three out of their last four, the other two wins came with plenty of flaw.

That wasn't really the case Tuesday. The Penguins played better defensive hockey, and they were rewarded for it. They also got the goaltending, as Skinner earned his first win as a Penguin.

They need both of those things - defense and goaltending - to be functional if they hope to make a run at a playoff spot.

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!