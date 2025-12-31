Penguins' Biggest Summer Acquisition Hits New Career-High

The Pittsburgh Penguins made a few chance moves and signings this summer to, potentially, bolster their roster and give a few players some bigger opportunities.

And one of them - just 24 games into his 2025-26 season - has already hit a new career-high in goals.

With a first period goal against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday for his 12th tally of the season, Penguins' winger Justin Brazeau bested his previous career-high of 11 set last season between the Boston Bruins and Minnesota Wild. He is also now just two points shy of tying his career-high in points, which was also established last season at 22.

Penguins Hit Home Run With This Great Move

The Penguins' decision to sign this forward just keeps getting better.

Brazeau, 27, was signed to a two-year, $3 million contract this summer by Penguins' GM/POHO Kyle Dubas, and he has not disappointed. Despite missing 14 games this season, the undrafted winger still has 12 goals and 20 points in just 24 games, which amounts to a 34-goal, 56-point pace and would be more than double his total career goals and points (16 goals, 29 points) before coming to Pittsburgh.

He - along with Anthony Mantha - have been key parts of the Penguins' top-six this season, and the second line of Brazeau, Mantha, and Tommy Novak combined for six points against the Hurricanes in a convincing 5-1 win.

Chinakhov Trade Shows Penguins Are Starting To Shift Gears

Kyle Dubas and the Pittsburgh Penguins traded for Yegor Chinakhov from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday, and it could be a sign of things to come over the next several months.

