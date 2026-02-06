Takeaways: Led By Rookies, Penguins Earn Convincing Win Over Sabres

And Hayes wasn't done in the first period. With a little more than a minute remaining, he got the puck deep into the offensive zone and pressured along the wall. The puck eventually found its way to the point, where Parker Wotherspoon dumped it back deep. It banked off the boards to Anthony Mantha below the goal line, and Mantha put a perfect between-the-legs backhand pass on the tape of Hayes, who was breaking toward the net-front to finish the play for his second goal on his second shot.