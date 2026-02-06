Takeaways: Led By Rookies, Penguins Earn Convincing Win Over Sabres

Thursday's win against the Buffalo Sabres was a storybook game that Pittsburgh Penguins' rookie Avery Hayes could only dream about.
With the Penguins set to be three forwards short in their final tilt - and a critical one - before the Olympic break, the 23-year-old forward found out around noon on Thursday that he would be heading from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (WBS) to Buffalo to join the NHL squad. And he didn't find out until he was already on his way, around 3:00 p.m. ET, that he would be making his NHL debut because Noel Acciari would miss the game due to illness, joining Blake Lizotte (personal) and Rickard Rakell (day-to-day).
Hayes arrived at the rink just after 5:00 p.m. Then, by 7:00 p.m., he was taking the ice for his first game in the NHL.
And, by the end of the first period - around 7:45 p.m. - he already had himself two NHL goals.
The Penguins beat the Sabres, 5-2, off the backs of Hayes and fellow rookie Ben Kindel, who also scored two goals en route to the win. Their latest victory - which closed out a 14-3-3 stretch since the holiday break - guaranteed them sole possession of second place in the Metropolitan Division heading into the Olympic hiatus, as the New York Islanders remain one point behind them in the standings having played two more games than Pittsburgh.
They own the seventh-best points percentage in the NHL at .625, and they have have found success against formidable opponents all season long - including a Buffalo team that has been the hottest in the NHL for nearly two months. And they, once again, got contributions from sources other than 87 and 71 Thursday.
The Sabres got the first tally early in this one, as ex-Penguin Jason Zucker scored on Buffalo's first shot of the game - an unobstructed shot that Arturs Silovs, between the pipes for Pittsburgh, would probably want back. But, midway through the period, the Avery Hayes show began.
Rutger McGroarty - playing on a fouth line with Avery Hayes and Kevin Hayes - had to take a defensive zone draw, and he won it back to defenseman Ilya Solovyov. The Belarusian blueliner lobbed the puck Larry Murphy-style to the opposite blue line, where Avery Hayes split the Buffalo defense to beat them to the puck. With body positioning and on a breakaway, Hayes put his first NHL shot on goal past Sabres goaltender Alex Lyon, earning his first career tally and tying the game at 1-1.
And Hayes wasn't done in the first period. With a little more than a minute remaining, he got the puck deep into the offensive zone and pressured along the wall. The puck eventually found its way to the point, where Parker Wotherspoon dumped it back deep. It banked off the boards to Anthony Mantha below the goal line, and Mantha put a perfect between-the-legs backhand pass on the tape of Hayes, who was breaking toward the net-front to finish the play for his second goal on his second shot.
The score remained 2-1 into the second period until Kindel and Justin Brazeau had a two-on-one opportunity. Kindel made it 3-1 on a no-look snipe down the left side for his 13th of the season.
Early in the third period, Evgeni Malkin took a tripping penalty, and Tage Thompson took advantage on the ensuing power play with his 30th of the season to pull Buffalo to within one. The Penguins locked down, playing a strong third period and limiting high-danger chances against, and they were able to keep Buffalo at bay.
Then, with less than five minutes left in regulation, Buffalo tried to break out of the defensive zone, but Egor Chinakhov picked off an errant pass just above the right circle. He skated the puck across the offensive blue line and protected it, and he managed to get a shot off. Tommy Novak was right there to pick up the loose change, and he gave the Penguins a crucial late insurance goal.
To cap off the 5-2 win, Kindel scored a shorthanded empty-net goal after a nice effort by him and Connor Dewar on the penalty kill.
Here are some thoughts and takeaways from the Penguins' last game in almost three weeks:
- What a debut for Hayes. It truly doesn't get more storybook than that.
This is a guy who had no idea he'd be playing in the NHL eight hours earlier, had to pack up quickly and drive up to Buffalo with his parents and his brother, Eli, changed into a suit during his car ride, and arrived at the rink a smidgen late but in time to get ready and participate in warm-ups.
And by the end of the night, he has his first two NHL goals and played a critical role in helping the team secure an important win.
Hayes played the kind of game that earns players an extended look at the NHL level. Of course, it's never a good idea to overreact to one game, but it wasn't just the scoring that stood out. His speed, his two-way game, his forechecking ability, his work ethic, his release, his defensive acumen, and his play along the walls was all on display during this game, and he appeared to fit right in with this team.
In a lot of ways, he reminds me of Bryan Rust - who, by the way, had an himself an extraordinary defensive game Thursday, especially on the penalty kill - because of his attributes and because of the path he is taking to the NHL level. Hayes went undrafted but simply continues to earn himself higher and higher opportunities, a grind much like the one Rust experienced in both getting to the NHL level and upon arrival.
Unfortunately, there's simply no room for Hayes or McGroarty in this lineup when it's healthy. No one in the lineup should be coming out of it. But Hayes is just another example of the impressive depth the Penguins have, and I imagine he earned himself a pretty high spot on the list if the Penguins need to call upon someone should another injury occur after the break.
- I've said it before, but Kindel's emergence changes so many things for the Penguins. This guy has not only been on an offensive heater - he has six goals and seven points in his last six games - he just plays all facets of the game at such a high level.
Like Rust, he was outstanding on the penalty kill Thursday. He was, once again, generating for his line all night long. He has a keen awareness in all three zones. He plays the game fearlessly. His shot sure is something else, too.
Kindel's game is so advanced for such a young player, and he continues to blow me away. I'm not sure I've ever seen an 18-year-old center play at such a high level in every facet of the game. And now that the production is starting to catch up, we're seeing how dangerous and outstanding of a player he will be a few years from now.
Heck, he's kind of already that player now. It's so impressive.
- I've liked what I've seen from Solovyov's game so far. He doesn't do anything flashy, but he's steady, reliable, and competent offensively, which is just what the Penguins need out of the defensemen on their bottom pairing.
He doesn't make too many mistakes. This could end up being another sneaky good add by Kyle Dubas.
- I thought Crosby looked much better Thursday. He tied Hayes for the team lead with six shots on goal, and he was shot out of a cannon on a few shifts. He just looked generally more like himself.
He has only two points in his last six games, yet the Penguins scored 26 goals in those six games and were 4-1-1. This team is rolling without Crosby producing much, so just wait until he starts producing at his customary rate again.
And, given Crosby's track record of production after suiting up for Team Canada, I don't think folks have to worry about him getting back on track.
- After allowing that first goal on the first shot, Silovs bounced back in a big way. He made a lot of big saves, but his biggest was a huge save on Thompson midway through the third that would have tied the game had it gone in.
While Stuart Skinner has struggled in his past two appearances, Silovs is only getting better later in the season. Since the turn of the calendar year, he has a .910 save percentage, and six out of his last seven appearances have come in at .900 or above.
He will represent Team Latvia in the Olympics, and he has experienced success at the international level. If Silovs can continue to play at this level the rest of the way - and Skinner can get back to where he was prior to this two-game stretch - the Penguins are in good hands between the pipes.
- Another nice play to stymie a third-period scoring chance was made by Wotherspoon, who won a one-on-one with a breaking Thompson.
It's been remarkable to watch this guy become a legitimate top-four shutdown defenseman alongside, probably, the most volatile partner in hockey. What a player he is, and what a find by Kyle Dubas, as he is signed through next season at just $1 million AAV.
- Connor Clifton destroyed Peyton Krebs in a fight after Krebs ran into Silovs for no reason in the blue paint and cross-checked him to the ice.
Clifton may not be an everyday player in the lineup, but he is a good seventh defenseman to have around. And he tends to spark something with his physicality every time he's in the lineup.
- Well, given where the Penguins find themselves heading into the break, I think it's safe to say this is a good hockey team.
They're not winning games by accident, and they're not beating good teams by accident. They have legitimate four-line depth, they're getting good goaltending, they're playing better defensively, they have good special teams, and they're controlling five-on-five play at a high rate.
I think this team is clearly a playoff contender at this point. When play resumes, I think the conversation needs to shift to whether or not this is a team that can contend for a Stanley Cup.
Yes, the Central Division houses, arguably, the three best NHL teams in the Colorado Avalanche, the Dallas Stars, and the Minnesota Wild - and the Penguins will play two of those teams during their gauntlet in March. But, as far as the four teams above them in the East - the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Carolina Hurricanes, the Montreal Canadiens, and the Detroit Red Wings - they're a combined 5-2-1, with both regulation losses coming against the Canadiens.
If they make the playoffs, they might actually have a pretty good shot at winning at least a round. But given their record against the best in the East, is it really inconceivable for them to be capable of more?
Pittsburgh is on pace for 103 points, and according to Moneypuck, they now have an 82.6 percent chance of making the playoffs. This team is not a fluke. If they remain healthy, they're flat-out dangerous. And their best players haven't even reached the level they're capable of yet.
Perhaps it's best not to count this team out. They continue to defy expectations, and we'll see if they can continue to be one of the best teams in hockey in the home stretch of the season post-Olympics.
- Best of luck to Crosby, Silovs, Erik Karlsson, and Rakell, assuming he's good to go for the Olympics. It should be a fun tournament to watch.
