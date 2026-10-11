Takeaways: Penguins Deliver Complete Effort In 2-1 Shootout Win Over Dallas Stars To Snap Three-Game Skid

"I think basically the same thing the other two guys do," he smiled. "Just relentless work ethic, detailed defensively. They make it really hard on whoever they're playing against, and they just don't quit. Like, they don't quit on like plays, they don't quit on anything. As soon as a puck does turn over, they're right above it all the time. They just play the game with detail and tenacity. The line was awesome tonight. They were really good."