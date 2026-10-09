'I Feel Pretty Good Right Now': Penguins' Koivunen Building Confidence In Season's Earlygoing

Pittsburgh Penguins
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Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Oct 9, 2026 3:59 AMPublished Oct 9, 2026 3:59 AM
Updated Oct 9, 2026 4:45 AM
Pittsburgh Penguins' forward Ville Koivunen signed an unexpected eight-year, $32 million contract this summer and has looked good early this season.
No, they didn't land a superstar winger who was the subject of rumors all summer long. No, they didn't re-sign their 39-year-old captain and NHL legend. And, no, they didn't make a splash. But they did take a big gamble on a young player with little NHL experience and not a ton to show for that experience up to that point.
And, in the earlygoing of the 2026-27 season, that gamble has begun to show early signs of positivity.
On that day in August, the Penguins signed young forward Ville Koivunen to an eight-year, $32 million contract. Many in Pittsburgh reacted to the news with some degree of shock, as Koivunen had played in only 47 NHL games with two goals and 14 points.
Sure, the average annual value of $4 million isn't seismic - especially with the salary cap going up substantially - but the term was a head-scratcher for some. That said, Koivunen already has a goal and two points in three games this season and has remained in the NHL lineup despite the vast forward depth the Penguins possess, which is a testament to his play up to this point.
"I feel like [I'm making] good plays with the puck and making some plays," Koivunen said. "Maybe last game wasn't too good, but wasn't too bad, either. So, I feel pretty good right now."
It's been well-documented how hard Koivunen worked this summer to add weight and get stronger. The Penguins wanted to see him be tougher to knock off of pucks and better along the walls, which are both areas of his game that have seen some noticeable improvement in the first three games he's played this season.
He's no longer getting rid of pucks to avoid contact or to make plays hastily. He knows he has the ability and the physical attributes to be able to carry and protect the puck with authority.
"I feel like I'm stronger and I can keep the puck, hold onto pucks more," Koivunen said. "So, yeah, it feels like it's translated to the ice.
"I think I feel more confident. I'm more confident on the boards, and I don't have to get rid of the puck if I have it there and I feel the pressure. So, that's a thing where, right now, I feel better on the walls."
The 23-year-old isn't the only one who has a higher degree of belief in his play at the NHL level.
Going into a shortened training camp this season, young players, in particular, got the short end of the stick because they had far less runway to prove themselves and stand out to the coaching staff. Koivunen's play in the pre-season games - as well as some injuries to NHL regulars - earned him a spot on the opening night roster.
He played in the season opener against the Philadelphia Flyers and scored an impressive breakaway goal in a 7-0 rout that night. He was scratched in the second game of the season but has played in the last two, registering an assist.
Prior to Wednesday's game against the Washington Capitals, a tough roster decision had to be made in order to activate Bryan Rust from injured reserve, as the roster was at full capacity. While many were quick to point out that Koivunen's eight-year term likely makes him waivers-proof, there is always a small risk of an NHL GM taking a gamble as big as the one Kyle Dubas took when he signed Koivunen.
As it turns out, the Penguins dealt forward Filip Hallander to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for defenseman Spencer Stastney prior to that game, and forward Andrei Kuzmenko - who suddenly lost his father a few weeks ago - was granted non-roster designation by the league.
From the vantage point of head coach Dan Muse, who had Koivunen remain in line rushes and on the power play during practice Tuesday when talk was rampant, the young forward has earned a stay in the lineup through performance.
"He's played well," Muse said. "Honestly, I think, for him, coming off of that Philly game, I can't really think of a harder conversation that I've had to have, in recent memory, at least.
"Ville put in the work this summer. I mean, you go back to that last exhibition game, he scores a breakaway goal there in Philly, he has an assist [against Winnipeg], he's making plays, he's stronger, he's done the things that were asked of him, and he's produced on the ice. So, it's a credit to him and the work he's put in. It's good to see."
Koivunen is cognizant of an entirely new set of expectations now that he has already broken through to the NHL level and signed a long-term commitment with the Penguins. At this point, it's not just about making the NHL and simply sticking at this level, it's about how he can be a difference-maker and show that the team's investment in him was worth the gamble.
He knows that he has been given a chance to show what he is capable of and how he can help the NHL team moving forward, and he plans to continue taking advantage of that opportunity.
"Everyone wants to play well, everyone wants to stay up and play here and play your game in the NHL. I think that's what everyone wants to do," Koivunen said. "I do feel like you get chances here for young guys, and that's good.
"I think it's just work hard and play my game. I know my strengths, use them, and that's pretty much what it is. Just work hard and try to be a better version of yourself every day. It makes you go a long way."
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