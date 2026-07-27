2 Penguins Potential Trade Candidates To Keep An Eye On

Could the Penguins move on from these two players?
The Pittsburgh Penguins have had a busy 2026 NHL off-season, but it is fair to wonder if they could have more moves on the way.
The Penguins have some trade candidates to keep an eye on as they continue their retool. Due to this, let's take a look at two of their players who could have the potential to be moved before the start of the season.
Justin Brazeau
Could the Penguins trade Brazeau after his career season? The possibility should not be ruled out.
Brazeau is entering the final year of his contract in 2026-27 and could be a solid trade chip for Pittsburgh to dangle if they do not view him as a long-term part of their plans. Teams are always willing to pay for big top-nine wingers who can score like Brazeau, so he could generate some interest. It also would make sense if Pittsburgh is open to move him after playing him in just one playoff game this past spring.
In 64 games last season, he set career highs with 17 goals, 17 assists, and 34 points.
Rickard Rakell
With the free agent market now being very weak, it is fair to wonder if the Penguins could listen to offers for Rakell.
Rakell has been the subject of trade rumors for a while now and would have the potential to get the Penguins a strong return in a move. This is because the 33-year-old is a proven top-six winger coming off another strong season. In 60 games last season with Pittsburgh, he posted 24 goals, 24 assists, and 48 points.