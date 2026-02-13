2026 Winter Olympics: Crosby Notches Pair Of Helpers In Canada's Win Over Czechia

Canada opened the scoring with just five seconds remaining in the first period, when youngster Macklin Celebrini tipped a Cale Makar shot into the back of the net and behind Czech goaltender - and Anaheim Ducks netminder - Lukas Dostal. Crosby's first assist came in the first half of the second period, when he fed Mitch Marner, who made a gorgeous pass at the net-front to Mark Stone, who finished the play.