2026 Winter Olympics: Karlsson Dazzles, Sets Up USA-Sweden Quarterfinal On Wednesday

Erik Karlsson helped Sweden set up a quarterfinal showdown against the United States on Wednesday.
Sweden beat Latvia in the final quarterfinal play-in game on Tuesday.
Sweden jumped out to a 3-0 lead and never looked back, beating Latvia 5-1. The win sent Sweden to the quarterfinals, where it will face the United States in a highly anticipated game on Wednesday. The winner of that game will advance to the semifinals on Friday.
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson had a ridiculous assist on Filip Forsberg's goal that made it 3-0 in favor of Sweden in the second period. Karlsson skated down the right side of the ice in the offensive zone before pivoting back up top.
He then skated along the blue line and got a bit deeper into the offensive zone before firing a ridiculous pass to Forsberg, who had a wide-open net and made no mistake with the puck.
It's Karlsson's best play of the tournament thus far, and he now has four points in four games.
Adrian Kempe, Gabriel Landeskog, Mika Zibanejad, and William Nylander also scored for Sweden.
Penguins forward Rickard Rakell was again quiet, finishing the game with no points. He's now skating on a line with Forsberg and Elias Pettersson.
Puck drop for Wednesday's quarterfinal between Sweden and the U.S. is set for 3:10 p.m. ET.