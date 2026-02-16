2026 Winter Olympics: Šilovs, Team Latvia Fall To Denmark In Final Preliminary Round Matchup

However, Latvia gained some momentum with a late goal by Kristaps Zile, and that carried over into the rest of the game. Eduards Tralmarks brought Latvia to within one with a second-period goal six minutes in, and they kept pushing. But, with two and a half minutes to go and Šilovs pulled, Olesen delivered the final blow with an empty-net goal and his second of the game to give Denmark the 4-2 win.