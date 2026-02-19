2026 Winter Olympics: Sweden Suffers Heartbreaking OT Loss To USA In Quarterfinals

Erik Karlsson and Rickard Rakell won't be advancing to the semifinals of the 2026 Winter Olympics.
The 2026 Winter Olympics men's hockey quarterfinals lived up to the billing & then some on Wednesday.
Three of the four games went to overtime, including the USA-Sweden game. It looked like the United States was going to win the game in regulation until Mika Zibanejad's one-timer tied the game with a little over a minute left in the third period.
Zibanejad's goal came off a ridiculous pass from Lucas Raymond, who was one of Sweden's best players during the game.
However, Quinn Hughes wouldn't leave the ice in overtime and delivered the game-winner, sending the United States to the semifinals, where it will take on Slovakia.
It was a gut-wrenching loss for Sweden, which gave it everything it had until the final whistle.
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson had a really good tournament, finishing with four points (all assists) in five games. Penguins forward Rickard Rakell was quieter, finishing with only one assist in five games.
They'll both return to Pittsburgh in the coming days and will try to help the Penguins clinch a playoff spot when their season resumes next Thursday.