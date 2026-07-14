3 Penguins Make New NHL Top Prospect Rankings

Brunicke was given the No. 74 spot on Wheeler's list. It is understandable, as he has the potential to become a key part of the Penguins' blueline in the future. The 2024 second-round pick played in his first nine career NHL games last season for Pittsburgh, where he scored one goal. With the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins last season, he posted one goal and eight points in 11 regular-season games and two goals and seven points in 15 playoff games. He also had two goals and 24 points in 24 games in the WHL with the Kamloops Blazers in 2025-26.