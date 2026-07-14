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3 Penguins Make New NHL Top Prospect Rankings

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Michael DeRosa
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Three Penguins have been named among the NHL's top prospects.

Three Pittsburgh Penguins prospects have made Scott Wheeler's new top 100 NHL drafted prospects rankings for The Athletic. This is because Harrison Brunicke, Rutger McGroarty, and Will Horcoff have made the cut. 

Brunicke was given the No. 74 spot on Wheeler's list. It is understandable, as he has the potential to become a key part of the Penguins' blueline in the future. The 2024 second-round pick played in his first nine career NHL games last season for Pittsburgh, where he scored one goal. With the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins last season, he posted one goal and eight points in 11 regular-season games and two goals and seven points in 15 playoff games. He also had two goals and 24 points in 24 games in the WHL with the Kamloops Blazers in 2025-26. 

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McGroarty was given the No. 84 spot on Wheeler's rankings. This comes after the 6-foot-1 forward posted three goals and six points in 24 games with Pittsburgh last season. He took a notable step forward in the AHL with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last season, posting 10 goals and 34 points in 30 games. With numbers like these, it is hard not to feel optimistic about his future in Pittsburgh. 

As for Horcoff, he landed the No. 92 spot. The 2025 first-round pick had a strong year with the University of Michigan, recording 25 goals and 39 points in 40 games. The potential for the 6-foot-5 forward become an impactful player in the NHL is there. 

Pittsburgh PenguinsHarrison BrunickeRutger McGroartyWill Horcoff
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