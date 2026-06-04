3 Penguins Pending UFAs Who Could Be Done In Pittsburgh

Anthony Mantha was everything the Penguins hoped he would be this regular-season during his one-year, prove-it deal. In 81 games, he set career highs with 33 goals, 31 assists, and 64 points. While he made an impact with the Penguins, it would not be surprising if he tested the market to try to land a big payday in a weak free agency class. He struggled during the playoffs, though, as he had zero goals, one assist, and a minus-5 rating in six games.