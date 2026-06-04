3 Penguins Pending UFAs Who Could Be Done In Pittsburgh

These three Penguins may not be back in Pittsburgh next season.
The Pittsburgh Penguins are entering the off-season with several pending free agents. Due to this, there is a good chance that some of their players from this season's roster won't be back in 2026-27.
Because of this, let's take a look at three pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs) who may not be back with the Penguins next season.
Stuart Skinner
With the Penguins having two promising young goalies in Sergei Murashov and Arturs Silovs, there is certainly a real chance that Stuart Skinner won't be back next season. Furthermore, with Skinner being one of this year's top NHL pending UFA goalies, it would make sense if he tested the market. In 27 games with the Penguins after being acquired from the Edmonton Oilers, he had a 12-9-5 record, an .885 save percentage, and a 2.99 goals-against average.
Anthony Mantha
Anthony Mantha was everything the Penguins hoped he would be this regular-season during his one-year, prove-it deal. In 81 games, he set career highs with 33 goals, 31 assists, and 64 points. While he made an impact with the Penguins, it would not be surprising if he tested the market to try to land a big payday in a weak free agency class. He struggled during the playoffs, though, as he had zero goals, one assist, and a minus-5 rating in six games.
Kevin Hayes
Kevin Hayes is another pending UFA who likely won't be back next season for the Penguins. The 34-year-old forward became the odd man out on Pittsburgh's roster this season and was scratched often. In 28 games this season for the Penguins, he had four goals and four assists. He did not play in a post-season game.