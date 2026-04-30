3 Penguins Who Likely Won't Be Back Next Season

There is a chance that these three Penguins won't be back next season.
The Pittsburgh Penguins' playoff run came to an end on Wednesday night, as they lost to the Philadelphia Flyers in overtime by a 1-0 final score. The Penguins showed great heart after going down 3-0 in the series by winning Games 4 and 5, but they just fell short in Game 6.
Now, the offseason is here for the Penguins, and it should be a very big summer in Pittsburgh. The Penguins have several pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs) to make decisions about this summer.
However, there appears to be a good chance that these three pending UFAs won't be back for the Penguins next season.
Stuart Skinner, G
After losing the Penguins' crease during the playoffs to Arturs Silovs, it is certainly fair to wonder if Stuart Skinner's time in Pittsburgh could be coming to an end. This is especially so when noting that the Penguins also have top goalie prospect Sergei Murashov looking NHL-ready.
In 27 games this season for the Penguins after being acquired from the Edmonton Oilers, Skinner had a 12-9-5 record, a 2.99 goals-against average, and an .885 save percentage.
Kevin Hayes, RW, C
Kevin Hayes is another Penguins pending UFA who likely won't be back next season. The 33-year-old forward became the odd man out on Pittsburgh's roster this season and was scratched several times because of it.
In 28 games this season with the Penguins, he had four goals, eight points, and a minus-1 rating. He did not play in a single postseason game for the Pens.
Connor Clifton, D
It would not be particularly surprising if the Penguins let Connor Clifton leave in free agency. The 31-year-old was scratched often this season by the Penguins, and that included multiple times during the playoffs.
With this, it would not be shocking if the Penguins looked to add a younger upgrade for their right side over Clifton. In 50 games this season, Clifton had two goals and four assists. He also had zero points and a minus-3 rating in three playoff games.