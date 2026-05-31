3 Potential Defense Trade Targets Named For Penguins

Should the Penguins look to bring in one of these three defensemen?
In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Adam Gretz discussed one move that each team in the NHL should make. When it came to the Pittsburgh Penguins, Gretz argued that they should look to add a young defenseman with good upside.
Gretz then named Buffalo Sabres defenseman Michael Kesselring, Boston Bruins blueliner Mason Lohrei, and New Jersey Devils defender Simon Nemec as three potential trade targets for the Penguins to consider.
With the Sabres having limited cap space and Kesselring struggling during his first season in Buffalo, he has come up in the rumor mill often now that their season is over. While Kesselring had a quiet 2025-26 season with Buffalo (two assists in 34 games), he has shown in the past that he can be an impactful top-four defenseman. Just back in 2024-25 with Utah, he had seven goals and 29 points in 82 games. Perhaps he could bounce back in a more significant role in Pittsburgh.
We here at The Hockey News Penguins recently discussed Lohrei as a potential fit for Pittsburgh, and it would make sense if they targeted him. The 6-foot-5 defenseman has shown promise early on in his career with Boston and could break out if given a fresh start on a team like the Penguins. In 73 games this season, he scored a career-high seven goals and recorded 26 points.
As for Nemec, he would be the biggest pickup out of the three. The 22-year-old defenseman was the second-overall pick of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and has the potential to emerge as a legitimate star. He took a notable step forward in his development this season with New Jersey, posting new career highs with 11 goals and 26 points in 68 games.