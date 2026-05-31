3 Potential Defense Trade Targets Named For Penguins

With the Sabres having limited cap space and Kesselring struggling during his first season in Buffalo, he has come up in the rumor mill often now that their season is over. While Kesselring had a quiet 2025-26 season with Buffalo (two assists in 34 games), he has shown in the past that he can be an impactful top-four defenseman. Just back in 2024-25 with Utah, he had seven goals and 29 points in 82 games. Perhaps he could bounce back in a more significant role in Pittsburgh.