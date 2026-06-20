3 Potential Trade Fits For Penguins' Bryan Rust

Which teams could be in the mix for Penguins forward Bryan Rust?
Pittsburgh Penguins forward Bryan Rust has been the subject of trade rumors yet again early on this off-season. If the Penguins make him available for trade as they continue their retool, he should generate a lot of interest around the league. This is because he had another strong season in 2025-26 and is a proven top-six winger.
Because of this, let's look at three teams that could target Rust if the Penguins end up shopping him this summer.
Buffalo Sabres
The Sabres could be a team to keep an eye on when it comes to Rust this off-season. If they are unable to re-sign Alex Tuch, they are going to have a huge hole in their top six to address. Rust would have the potential to be a strong replacement for Tuch in this scenario. He would also give an exciting Sabres team on the rise a player with two Stanley Cup championships on their resume.
Detroit Red Wings
The Red Wings could be another team watch with Rust this summer. The Red Wings desperately need to improve their forward group if they hope to make the playoffs next season, and this is especially so with Dylan Larkin requesting a trade. One of their top needs is a high-impact top-six winger, and acquiring Rust, who is a Pontiac, Michigan native, would provide them with just that.
Utah Mammoth
The Mammoth could also be a strong landing spot for Rust this off-season. The Mammoth took a big step forward this season and could use a winger like Rust to boost their top six. He could slot very nicely on Utah's first line with Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz if acquired.