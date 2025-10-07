8 Bold Penguins' Predictions For The 2025-26 Season

In case you haven't heard, the Pittsburgh Penguins play hockey Tuesday night against the New York Rangers.

And that means the 2025-26 regular season is underway.

Well, we've already provided you with some regular predictions for the upcoming season, but what about some bold ones?

Are they realistic? Probably not. But, hey, they're not impossible, either.

Here are eight bold predictions for the 2025-26 season.

1. Erik Karlsson is in prime form and turns in a point-per-game season

Karlsson showed that he is still capable of being that game-changing, generationally talented offensive defenseman during the 4 Nations Face-off for Team Sweden last season. With another opportunity to vie for Team Sweden's roster on the line - Karlsson has not yet been named to Sweden's 2026 Olympic team - as well as the potential to be dealt to a Stanley Cup-contending team before the trade deadline, Karlsson has a lot to play for.

And I do believe Karlsson will be dealt to a contender at the deadline - perhaps the Carolina Hurricanes.

2. Evgeni Malkin also returns to point-per-game this season and earns himself another contract

Malkin has not been point-per-game since the 2022-23 season, when he recorded 27 goals and 83 points. But, since then, he has also had a rotating carousel of linemates.

This season? That should not be the case. He's starting the season with Anthony Mantha and Justin Brazeau, but once Bryan Rust returns from injury and the kids - like Rutger McGroarty and Tristan Broz - start to populate the roster, he'll have the talent around him to give him that boost.

3. Ville Koivunen wins the Calder Trophy for Rookie of the Year

Demidov who?

It's hard to argue against Ivan Demidov taking home the Calder before the season even begins. But a full season of Koivunen alongside Sidney Crosby and Rickard Rakell?

Sure, his seven points in eight games to end the 2024-25 season is going to be hard to replicate, but if he's always next to Crosby or Malkin, why can't he replicate it? Why can't he sniff point-per-game alongside one of the greatest players of all time and one of the league's best goal-scorers?

After all, these are bold predictions... so let's shoot high!

4. Sidney Crosby hits the 100-point mark for the first time since 2018-19

Crosby has been hovering around 90 points for what seems like forever, and recently, he's had slow starts to seasons.

Well, what if that slow start never happens this year? There's no reason to believe that the longest-tenured captain in NHL history can't make up 8-10 points in that time. And he'll have some young talent to play with this season, too.

5. Ben Kindel stays the entire season and registers more than 40 points

Many - myself included - have rookie defenseman Harrison Brunicke outlasting his nine-game NHL trial and Kindel going back to the Calgary Hitmen of the WHL after his.

Kindel already surprised everyone by his performance in training camp. Why can't he do it again?

Hey, never say never. I'd say it would require Kindel blowing everyone out of the water during his nine games in order to be kept around.

I say he blows everyone out of the water.

6. Sergei Murashov is the starting goaltender by season's end

To be honest, I'm not really even sure that this is a "bold" take. But, it's a take nonetheless, and we'll run with it.



Murashov, 21, was the best goaltender in Penguins' training camp. He also dominated the AHL level last season. Arturs Silovs is slated to start game one for the Penguins against the New York Rangers. Tristan Jarry was waived last season and will likely have a short leash.

If Murashov dominates the AHL again - and one of the NHL goaltenders falters - how long before Murashov simply takes the net for himself?

My bet is that it happens this season. Murashov is the real deal.

7. Harrison Brunicke is the top-pair right defenseman by season's end

If Karlsson is dealt at the deadline - and Brunicke stays the entire season - it's reasonable to suggest that he will be the best defenseman on the Penguins' roster at that point, even if that bar is low.

Of course, Kris Letang is the best defenseman in Penguins' history and could very well have himself a bounceback campaign. But, it's possible that Brunicke - although young and unrefined - will have an even better season.

Bold? Maybe. But, with Karlsson out of the picture, it's certainly not impossible.

8. The kids will push the Penguins into the playoffs

Ah, the P-word.

That may make some Penguins' fans quake in their boots given the shiny prize for the winner of the draft lottery next summer. But, if the Penguins' roster truly does go young - and the Penguins can acquire a young left defenseman or see a decent one emerge in their system - how far can the kids take them?

There is talent in the system. Murashov, Koivunen, Brunicke, and McGroarty could all be on the roster at some point this season, and they're not the only ones. This team is a better one with the kids on it, and - maybe, just maybe - they can provide enough of a spark to squeak this team into a wild spot.

For better or for worse, of course.

